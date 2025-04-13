Happy birthday Gen MK, we love your artistry in military, beckoning artillery and airforce, in Africa’s first class Army , the UPDF.

Happy birthday Gen.MK, Celebrated graduate of Sandhurst , wherein golden world leaders are birthed, with state fecundity and government valour.

Happy birthday Gen MK, decimator of garamba operations, you put extinction to the LRA, soothing the great lakes with pacification.

Happy birthday Gen MK, Patron and father of league of patriots, in Uganda and entire Africa, PLU is a force to reckon with , Spreading like fire and catching like Maya.

Happy birthday Gen MK, we love your lyrics in tweeting , exhuming tones of Julius Caesar, emperor and master, with such sweet decorum, reminiscing Shakespeare.

Happy birthday Gen MK, designer of all paratroopers, architect of peace for the common man, you have now put an extinction, to the renegade ADF vagabonds.

Happy birthday Gen MK, son to Ruhejembura Muhembura Museveni, navigator of movementocracy, gladiator in black democracy.

Happy birthday Gen MK, we love your state of diplomacy, making all enemies and radicals, love Uganda with awe and reverence.

Happy birthday Gen Muhoozi, MK project is selling like hot cake, in the arena of streetology of ghetto boys, in the precincts of beauty among ghetto girls.

Yes, Happy birthday Gen MK, you are indeed a glory and wonder, you are a lion among black emperors…..( Mathias Lutwama is nationalist , sms 0786672301)