In his statement issued on March 16, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation on key issues surrounding the March 13 Kawempe North constituency by-election.

The President highlighted allegations of electoral fraud, including ballot papers stuffing, altering results, destroying ballot boxes, campaigning at the polling stations, intimidation, and violence, which he announced had prompted both electoral and criminal investigations. He noted that security forces prevented large scale violence, but smaller election offenses persisted.

The President emphasised the need for biometric verification (of voters) to ensure fair elections, stressing that Uganda must end decades of election malpractice. He criticized opposition groups for disorderly conduct that diverts security forces from national duties.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the NRM’s commitment to accountability and warned against all forms of election fraud. He reminded us of the past incidents of riots and political violence, with a call for law and order. He assured Ugandans that investigations will uncover those responsible for electoral misconduct.

The President’s statement capped the raging debate on the byelections that had captured much public attention due to the nature of how the vacancy came about (the death of former area MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya), the dramatics of some of the contestants and scenes of violence that unfolded after. Kawempe North was a hot cake, even for news stations. NUP wanted to retain the constituency by all means while NRM wanted to recover ground lost in 2021.

Eventually, NRM recovered some ground with its candidate, Faridah Nambi, coming second with 8, 593 votes compared to the 2021 candidate, John-Fisher Kasenge who got 6, 946 votes. Nambi didn’t win but came second, while Kasenge was third.

When the President’s statement came out, people picked on it and reacted differently, some in affirmation and others in disputation or cynicism. Without zeroing on individuals (since interest is more on the issues than who raised them), there are those that attacked him for the very fact of speaking out. I want to respond to such that nobody should and can bar the President from expressing his views on any matter of public interest to guide the nation. Nobody has that right! He is the chief guarantor of freedom of speech, and has proven himself an engaging leader who freely engages and tolerates the ideas of others. You are free to disagree with him but with facts.

The President was an interested party in Kawempe North, in his capacity as National Chairman of the NRM, as did heads of other parties with candidates in the race. Unlike many digital forumists, he was on the ground and saw for himself whatever he raised in his statement, including information he accesses through intelligence reports. As well, as the Head-Of-State, the state of democracy and elections in the country is his business. I would be very worried if the President didn’t show concern in such times.

All the anomalies he pointed out are real and in need of a cure. Some of those that reacted to his statement appeared to claim that he really didn’t care about the malpractices.

That’s another false assertion on their side and a misjudgement of the President’s take. President Museveni has consistently spoken out against electoral malpractice in all its forms even before he knew that there would be a by-election in Kawempe North. On September 12 last year at the Defence and Security Expo in Kampala in memory of the late Gen. Aronda Nyakairima, the President spoke out about how the opposition had rigged the 2021 elections (despite losing).

As usual, he was attacked and there is little to show that his concerns were acted upon.

In Uganda, it is a taboo topic to accuse the opposition of rigging elections. You risk all kinds of reprisal and mockery. Fear of the unknown prevents those with information to come out and reveal the dirty tricks because “everybody” seems to act as if the opposition is “untouchable” and exempt from accountability. You say anything about them, more so when you are a Government official, then you are branded a bully, anti-democracy, suppressing dissent and being in panic. But for the sake of motherland, we shall come out boldly and patriotically.

If anything, President Museveni has broken this taboo and we should all embrace it. Democracy doesn’t wear colour(s). It is a universal function which should work equally for all. It doesn’t matter which side is engaged in malpractices, they remain wrong, and the opposition should accept to be questioned like they question the NRM. It is not a matter of winning an election and cover up the rot.

Cleaning up the electoral environment is a continuous process. Every election is a learning experience from which we draw lessons for the next. With general elections due next year and campaigns starting later this year, indeed, Kawempe North deserves Presidential level scrutiny to prepare better for 2026. We don’t want to see ballot stuffing, altering results, destroying ballot papers, campaigning at polling stations, intimidation, violence, bribery, and so on, in 2026 and going forward.

When President Museveni points out the various shades of electoral malpractice, he is being honest about the reality of our times and hoping that, together, we can find remedies. It’s not about finger pointing or shifting blame. Museveni is the one leader in Uganda’s history with full rights to call for audit into our democratic processes. He fought for it and continues to break new ground in expanding the space available for the Ugandans to choose his or her leaders without undue influence and coercion from undeserving groups.

Let’s support a full investigation into what happened in Kawempe North and establish appropriate measures to prevent reoccurrence of similar irregularities in the future.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug

0776980486/0783990861