It’s well known by all and sundry, that regional NRM vice chairpersons , per the new nomenclature of NRM, are voted for by all delegates from across the country. We now make an extrapolation, why Denis Hamson Obua, is melting rocks, leading with vivacity, among the aspirants for the status quo;

Diplomatic vanguard- Northern Uganda, in this context Lango, West Nile and Acholi, is in the season of pacification and massive progress. You will need a leader, who is anointed to speak to the corridors of power with flavour, in the interests of the northern hemisphere. The NRM members in this arena, will piously tell you, how Hamson Obua, holds an upper edge in this area of unction.

Moral Prowess;

Northern Uganda, thanks to the citadel of NRM’s confluence, is harnessing a lot of opportunities in education, health and social economic transformation. For tactical consolidation, you need a leadership that is devoid of corruption and spiritual bankruptcy. All the youths, women and elderly of the NRM fraternity, will tell you an open secret, that Hamson Obua’s political and social career, is blessed with integrity and virtues of transparency, an ingredient worth accolades, for NRM Vice Chair North.

Market Competence;

In his 2 years as Sports Minister, Hamson Obua lobbied for the construction of Obua international stadium, which has been launched for building commencement by His Excellency President Museveni and Hon. Minister Janet Kataha Museveni. In his 2 years as well sofar as Government Chief Whip, Denis Obua , as testified by all NRM legislators, has been a center of gravity, uniting everyone towards the ideals of a welfare state, by the movement party. The logical Fecundity in all this , as expounded by Members, leaders and stalwarts of NRM across Uganda, is explicit, that Hamson Denis Obua’s tenure , as NRM Vice chairperson Northern Uganda, will mark a new dawn of a glorious era for prosperity and affluence, in the streetology of the North, and of course the NRM mighty paaari………

( Mathias Lutwama is a Nationalist, sms 0786672301)