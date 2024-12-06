Masaka City achieved city status in July 2020, partly due to interventions by Buganda’s Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II. Since then, the local community has embraced a mindset shift, actively investing in various businesses. Political and economic changes in the region have attracted investments in hotels, car dealerships, and retail, spurred by President Museveni’s developmental programs aimed at empowering the business sector.

However, while voters have shown enthusiasm for electing leaders at the local level, many of these leaders have failed to meet expectations, particularly in fostering a robust business environment. Notable among these leaders is Godfrey Kayemba, who served as Masaka City Mayor for two terms before Florence Namayanja took over in 2021.

Kayemba’s Legacy:

Kayemba left behind a mixed legacy. Known for his social nature, love for development, and passion for youth empowerment, he worked closely with the government under President Museveni to attract investors, including those from China. During his tenure, Masaka City saw significant infrastructural improvements under the Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program, including the installation of streetlights, school refurbishments, road upgrades, and enhancements to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

His leadership also witnessed the refurbishment of Nyendo Market, accommodating 2,000 retailers, and the initiation of the Masaka Municipality Market restoration project, valued at UGX 20 billion. Despite these achievements, his tenure was marred by controversies, such as the sale of the Mayor’s Garden and other assets to private investors and his inability to resolve issues like the relocation of taxis to the old Taxi Park.

Kayemba’s efforts helped elevate Masaka Municipality to city status, addressing challenges like unstable electricity through the Electricity Development Sector Programme launched in 2015. Streetlights in areas such as Katwe-Butego and Kalagala improved business operations and reduced insecurity, boosting the city’s economic appeal.

Namayanja’s Challenges and Opportunities:

Florence Namayanja, who took over as Masaka City Mayor under the National Unity Platform (NUP), brings valuable experience from her time as Bukoto East MP and her work alongside the late Kampala Mayor Nasser Ntege Ssebagala. Her tenure has coincided with significant developments, such as the establishment of a Bank of Uganda Currency Centre and the completion of modern business infrastructure.

Namayanja has emphasized women’s empowerment and collaboration with Buganda’s leadership and foreign investors. However, Masaka City faces challenges, including reviving its historical sites, completing the Town Hall abandoned since its demolition during Idi Amin’s reign, and strengthening the tourism sector.

The refurbishment of Nyendo Market under Kayemba’s leadership set a strong foundation, but Namayanja must capitalize on this by ensuring efficient operations in the Masaka Municipality Market. Additionally, she must attract more investors to the city and address lingering issues like infrastructure development and service delivery.

Lessons from Kayemba:

Namayanja can learn from Kayemba’s collaborative approach, which involved working with the central government to secure funding and projects. Strengthening ties with President Museveni’s administration could unlock further developmental opportunities for Masaka City. She must also prioritize transparency in land and asset management to avoid controversies like those that tainted Kayemba’s legacy.

By fostering an investor-friendly environment, promoting tourism, and engaging the local business community, Namayanja has the potential to transform Masaka City into a thriving economic hub. Her close ties with Buganda’s government and her experience in governance could be pivotal in achieving this vision.