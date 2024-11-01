In Kigo prison, haji is seen behind bars, finally smiling. He’s been overwhelmed by the love and overwhelming support he’s just witnessed in court; “Allah abawe kye musinga okwagala” he prays.

On the far side – the fishy street of Nasser rd where homies turn water into wine – hajati is under police protection as she braves the mob that threatens to lynch her. With smart phones, sticks, and stones, the riotus crowd is driving the fear of Allah in haji’s hajati; “olwa haji waluggulira ku pata, ffe tugenda kwekolera ko,” a man shouts. The mob is vociferous and blood thirsty.

A few hours before, hajati had finally come face to face with taata Nisha, in minister Balamu’s office. The bawuzzi b’obunyama were also in tow. Balamu was clear; “my concern is for the 14 year old child. The courts are there to help you two adults resolve your issues. I have no side.” Hajati looked betrayed.

The sub plots since the last time I weighed in, have been several. Hajat’s ex-hajis have appeared and given witness to her machinations; stories of intrigue, manipulation, and theft. In court at the first mention of the case, the presiding judge deferred it for lack of evidence. Then, almost soon after, hajati drops a bombshell to Balamu – she apparently has found the evidence; the enkumbi. Whether it is as big as a bed sheet, or as small as a handkerchief we shall soon find out. The development has left everyone in shock!

A planned mukwate (rape victim)? Hajati will have a lot of explaining to do now. Just like the explaining she will need to give as to what she was doing on a computer asking the attendant to help her work on a certain document on Nasser rd. In the audio she asks “what colour of ink should we use?”

How did we get here? A week ago, hajati was courting mercy and sympathy. The nation felt for her and her daughter. The nation still wants the rapist to be caught and punished by the law. But there are now different camps- Team haji vs Team hajati.

Even the lawyers, muslim clerics, politicians anf activities have weighed in. The rights of the gal child, the rights of the boy child. Meanwhile, hajati’s status has changed; she is officially a celebrity now. Giving interviews, meeting power brokers, sitting on sofas in ministers offices. Even the tomato seller in kisenyi recognizes her voice and face. And now, she’s having to pay for the price for fame.

As several random women are promising to be at haji’s service as soon as he is out of prison, many men are eyeing the beautiful hajati, who theory suggests, must be ‘sweeter than candy’ for haji to cling on for all this while. Clearly neither haji nor hajati will come out empty handed. Thankfully, little Nisha is out of this public fracas for now. Her childhood image is being protected. Meanwhile, the social media analysts, lawyers, inlaws, judges and law enforcers are working over time.

I am here as always, to give you the status update and summary of the developing story. The episodes will be many but the script writer remains anonymous.

Yours truly remains the silent listener to every conversation, the unseen guest at every meal. Keep it here and you won’t miss a detail of the twists and turns. For now, hajati is in charge of the ship. Gyatutwala gye tugenda. Will she dock the ship safely? We wait.