On a recent Wednesday evening, I visited a friend who had joined a group of retired comrades. I found him watching Safari Tanzania, a TV channel entirely dedicated to showcasing Tanzanian tourism. I was awed. Here was a station focused exclusively on promoting the country’s tourism attractions—running 24/7!

It got me thinking about our own national broadcaster, UBC. I’ve seen UBC launch channels like TV24 for business and Magic TV for music. While those initiatives are commendable, it’s time UBC broadened its horizons by launching channels that serve our country’s key sectors, starting with Tourism and Agriculture.

Why Tourism?

Tourism brings in millions of dollars in foreign income annually. Just last year, Uganda’s national parks and other attractions drew in record numbers of visitors. But tourism isn’t just about those famous parks; we also have a rich tapestry of cultural and historical sites that deserve the spotlight. A dedicated tourism channel would promote domestic tourism, encourage citizens to explore their own country, and instill a sense of national pride. And let’s be honest, if Tanzanians can do it, what’s stopping us? We’ve got everything from the breathtaking Rwenzori Mountains to the vibrant cultures of our communities—stories waiting to be told.

And Why Agriculture?

Agriculture is our country’s backbone. It employs over 70% of our workforce and contributes nearly a quarter of our GDP. Yet, many farmers still lack access to vital information and training. A dedicated agriculture channel would be a game-changer. It could air educational content on best farming practices, financial management, and market opportunities. Imagine a farmer in Gulu learning about improved techniques for growing cassava or a youth in Mukono discovering the untapped potential of agro-processing—all while sipping tea in their living rooms. Such a channel would not only educate but empower Ugandans across the agricultural value chain.

A Chance to Make a Real Impact

Recently, UBC received significant funding from the government. The Ministry of Information handed over the resources to transform the national broadcaster into something every Ugandan taxpayer can be proud of. What better way to achieve that than by dedicating channels to the sectors that fuel our economy? A Tourism Channel and an Agriculture Channel would help shift mindsets and encourage Ugandans to be more patriotic, hardworking, and innovative.

Kudos to UBC for improving its news coverage and other programs. But now, the next assignment is clear: let’s set up channels that align with national priorities. With the right content and approach, UBC can not only entertain but also educate and inspire. After all, isn’t that what a national broadcaster is supposed to do?

—

Mike Ssegawa is the deputy RDC Kassanda district and veteran journalist.