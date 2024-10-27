As I ignite my car leaving my home to work every day, I am reminded of the ubiquitous presence of Uganda’s Traffic Police, whose role is to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations, but unfortunately, many have become greedy tax collectors, preying on unsuspecting motorists. As Uganda struggles to meet its tax revenue targets, a shocking reality has come to light: Traffic Police officers are diverting taxes from motorists into their own pockets. This rampant bribery has become a cancer, eating away at the very fabric of our society. While I was penning this article, a friend intimated, “I wish they collect these bribes for government treasury!” of course not a thing. It’s time to expose this scourge and demand accountability.

The Bribery Epidemic

The Traffic Police’s primary objective should be to promote road safety, reduce accidents, and maintain order on our roads. In cases of rampancy offender, the fines are issued and always banked to government revenue accounts to boost revenue base to facilitate government programmes like improving road infrastructure, health facilities among others. However, the reality is starkly different. Many officers have turned their duties into a lucrative business without investment, extorting bribes from drivers, often for minor or non-existent offenses. This corruption has become so entrenched, openly done that it’s now a norm. Motorists are frequently stopped for “offenses” such as having a slightly tinted windshield, a missing rearview mirror, or an “expired” sticker and on extreme cases no offense.

But instead of ensuring road safety, these officers have turned into tax diverters, extorting bribes from unsuspecting drivers. The amounts may seem small – UGX 5,000 to UGX 50,000 (approximately USD 1.50 to USD 15) – but the cumulative effect is staggering.

If I can remember the simple accounts studied at school, on an average day, about three hundred motorists use Tororo to Mbale highway daily, assuming 40% (120 of 300) of these motorists gave in a bribe of UGX 10,000, this will translate into UGX 1,200,000 per day and UGX 36,000,000 per month and UGX 432,000,000 annually on a single traffic road block on single Tororo to Mbale route. Imagine Uganda has 250 traffic road blocks on only major routes (on the lowest option), it means, Uganda loses over 108 billion shillings annually. This is revenue uncounted for which leaves the local population of Uganda to individual and selfish interests

Tactics of Extortion

Traffic Police officers employ cunning tactics ranging from Fabricated Offenses by inventing non-existent offenses to justify fines, Intimidation where Motorists are threatened with arrest or license confiscation to Delaying Tactics as Drivers are detained for hours, only to be released after paying bribes.

The Cost of Bribery

This bribery epidemic has far-reaching consequences like Loss of government Revenue in Billions of shillings meant for the treasury is diverted into private pockets. This leaves Ugandan population dissatisfied with current government and affecting the business community. Also Undermining Trust as Motorists lose faith in the Traffic Police and the government for Inefficient Traffic Management since Safety takes a backseat as officers focus on revenue collection. This discourages investment and hinders growth.

Solutions

To combat this scourge, government should embark on Reform Training, Focusing on road safety, customer service by the police, employ Technology like Use cameras to issue fines, reduce human interaction, Establish robust complaints mechanisms, Community Engagement and employ Performance-based Incentives like Rewarding officers for integrity just like society recently rewarded a one Afande Abdallah Tumusiime.

Call to Action

Uganda’s Traffic Police must prioritize road safety, not bribery. We urge the government to address this cancer and restore public trust. Motorists, report corruption incidents. Together, we can create a safer, more efficient, and corruption-free traffic management system.

David Wabukye is a Media University lecturer, Entrepreneur and a current affairs analyst

