I moved to Kassanda district recently, and despite the energy and life I see in the area, nothing is frustrating me and others of my kind, like the poor access to telecom services.

The rapid development of Kassanda district, especially its key townships such as Kassanda and Bukuya, is undeniably a success story in the making. With populations rising and economic activities flourishing, the district is becoming a hub of opportunity. However, this growth is being severely hampered by one critical issue: the poor quality of telephone network coverage and internet services. Whether it’s dropped calls, slow data speeds, or complete outages, these issues are a constant source of frustration for residents and businesses alike. For Kassanda to fully realize its potential, telecom companies must urgently invest in this area and provide the necessary infrastructure to support its fast-growing economy.

The current situation is dire. It’s not uncommon for phone calls to be abruptly cut off mid-conversation, leaving users frustrated and disconnected. For businesses, this can result in missed opportunities, lost sales, and strained client relationships. In today’s interconnected world, reliable communication is not just a luxury but a necessity. The people of Kassanda deserve better.

The Economic Impact of Poor Connectivity

Kassanda’s economy is diversifying, with sectors such as agriculture, trade, and small-scale industries all contributing to its growth. These industries rely on effective communication to operate efficiently, from coordinating logistics and supplies to closing deals and managing customer relationships. Poor network quality hinders this process, making it difficult for businesses to function at their best.

Moreover, as more people in the district become connected to global markets and trade networks, the demand for stable internet access grows. For many businesses, internet connectivity is the backbone of operations. Without it, businesses cannot access critical information, engage with customers online, or use digital financial services. E-commerce, which has become a lifeline for many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is simply not possible without a stable and fast internet connection.

The Educational Disadvantage

The importance of internet access extends beyond the business community. It is becoming increasingly critical for students, especially those in secondary schools and institutions of higher learning. In today’s world, education is no longer confined to the four walls of a classroom. Students need access to online resources, research materials, and virtual learning platforms to complement their in-class education. In rural areas like Kassanda, where physical libraries and other educational resources are limited, the internet is an invaluable tool for bridging the gap.

Unfortunately, the poor quality of network services in the district is putting local students at a severe disadvantage. With frequent internet outages and slow download speeds, students are unable to access critical learning materials. This educational gap is widening as urban students with better connectivity enjoy more learning opportunities, putting rural students further behind in their studies.

Internet Connectivity: A Fundamental Right

The United Nations has declared internet access a basic human right, recognizing its essential role in education, business, healthcare, and governance. Kassanda’s growing population deserves this right as much as any other region in Uganda. Reliable internet access can open doors to numerous opportunities for the people of Kassanda, whether through e-commerce, e-learning, or telemedicine.

Telecom companies operating in Uganda have a social and economic responsibility to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas. By investing in the infrastructure needed to provide reliable, fast, and affordable internet to Kassanda, telecoms can not only fulfill their corporate social responsibility but also tap into a growing market of eager consumers. With a rising population and economic base, Kassanda is poised to be a major driver of regional growth, and telecom companies should take note of the long-term economic benefits of investing in the district.

The Way Forward

To reduce the frequency of dropped calls and improve data services, telecom companies need to expand their network coverage in Kassanda. This includes erecting more mobile towers and upgrading existing infrastructure to handle the increasing demand for voice and data services. The cost of such investment is often cited as a deterrent by telecom companies, but in reality, the benefits far outweigh the costs. Improved network quality would attract more business to the region, boost local economies, and improve the quality of life for residents.

In conclusion, Kassanda is at a pivotal point in its development. Its potential for growth is enormous, but without significant investment in telecommunications infrastructure, the district will remain held back by unreliable and inadequate network services. It is high time for telecom companies to recognize the opportunity before them and invest in Kassanda’s future. Reliable voice and data connectivity are not just conveniences—they are the foundation of a thriving, modern society. For Kassanda to grow and prosper, its people and businesses must be able to connect with the world.

The writer is the deputy RDC for Kassanda district and a veteran journalist.