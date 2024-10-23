Kampala, Uganda – October 23, 2024

During the opening of the 30th Annual Health Sector Joint Review Mission, Uganda’s Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, delivered a stern warning on the health challenges facing the country. Speaking under the theme, “Re-imagining an Integrated, Equitable, and Efficient Healthcare System in Uganda,” Dr. Aceng emphasized the need for immediate action against the rising threat of MPox, alongside other pressing health issues such as measles and malaria.

Rising MPox Cases Require Urgent Action

Dr. Aceng expressed grave concern over the surge in MPox cases, which she described as “not a simple outbreak.” She revealed that Uganda has recorded 153 cumulative cases, with 53 reported in Kampala, and additional cases emerging in Nakasongola and Wakiso districts. Highlighting the primary mode of transmission, the minister warned, “MPox is largely spread through sexual contact,” emphasizing the urgency of raising public awareness and implementing preventive measures.

Dr. Aceng reported one confirmed death linked to MPox, involving a patient with HIV and a compromised immune system due to a low CD4 count. She noted that children and people with weakened immune systems remain particularly vulnerable. The minister called on all local governments to reactivate their district task forces, cautioning, “MPox can affect you or your loved ones.”

Other Outbreaks Demand Renewed Attention

In addition to MPox, Dr. Aceng highlighted the resurgence of measles, with outbreaks reported in 42 districts as of September 2024. She urged districts to intensify support for measles-rubella immunization interventions and appealed to the public to embrace vaccinations. “Do not listen to anti-vaxxers,” she warned.

Dr. Aceng confirmed the detection of a polio case in Mbale City, which triggered a nationwide vaccination campaign supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. “We need to stop polio,” she stated firmly.

Malaria Still Leading Cause of Death

Despite no active malaria outbreaks being reported at present, Dr. Aceng stressed that malaria remains a significant health threat, having affected 70 districts this year, with 30 districts experiencing severe cases. She reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating malaria, drawing inspiration from Egypt’s success. Addressing concerns over funding, she reassured, “Everyone is a resource,” calling for collective efforts to achieve health goals.

Speakers Echo Call for Unified Health System

Several key health leaders echoed the minister’s call for a unified and integrated healthcare approach. Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldermariam, WHO’s Country Representative in Uganda, praised the Ministry of Health for its proactive response to outbreaks and underscored the importance of sustained international collaboration. Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and called for greater accountability. Meanwhile, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services, highlighted the critical need to address health inequalities and invest in community health systems to prevent future outbreaks.

Conclusion

The conference, hosted at the lakeside Speke Resort Munyonyo, serves as a critical platform for stakeholders to discuss and strategize solutions to Uganda’s evolving health challenges. The collective message was clear: there is an urgent need for a unified, proactive, and resilient healthcare system to safeguard the health and well-being of all Ugandans.