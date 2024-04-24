Makerere University was established in 1922 as a technical school and in 1970, Makerere became an independent national university of the Republic of Uganda, offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses leading to its awards. Currently, it is the largest premier public university in East and Central Africa.

The Makerere University Council approved the setting up of the Makerere University Endowment Fund on February 20, 2014, during the council’s 130th meeting as a designated entity to receive donations and gifts in support of the university as well as serve as a financial reserve comprising stocks of financial and real assets for financial sustainability.

On April 23, 2024, the Makerere Endowment Fund launched the 4th edition of the Makerere Run which is scheduled for August 18, 2024, under the theme “Run for Students with Disabilities” highlighting the university’s commitment to creating a more inclusive academic environment where every student can thrive.

The proceeds from Makerere Run 2024 will go towards the construction of a state-of-the-art Students’ Centre and Disability Support Unit at Makerere University. The Students Centre will feature essential facilities such as a business hub, innovation centre, dining area, and a dedicated Disability Support Unit, ensuring that students with disabilities have access to the resources they need to excel in their studies. For registration and participation, please log into www.endowment.mak.ac.ug and donate UGX20,000 to the Makerere Run2024 cause and get your running vest.

During the launch, Mr. John Cris Ninsiima, Chairperson Organising Committee of the Makerere Run 2024 mentioned that the efforts to enhance accessibility and support services for these students are not just commendable, they are transformative. By providing a conducive environment where all students, regardless of their abilities and disabilities can thrive, Makerere is paving the way for a brighter future for these individuals.

Mr. Martin Owiny, speaking on behalf of Dr Margaret Kigozi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, highlighted that this year’s theme “Run for the Students with Disabilities” reflects the university’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that every student has access to the resources needed to pursue their academic goals.

Makerere University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe informed the stakeholders that the university’s commitment to this key infrastructural need has been demonstrated by allocating a central piece of land at the main campus for the Student Centre and also committed to whip all colleagues in management and the entire staff of the university to participate in this run.

Hon. Balam Barugahare, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, who was also the Chief Guest at the Makerere Run 2024 launch, recognised the crucial role of empowering the youth as the driving force behind Uganda’s transformation.

“I pledge my unwavering support to this noble cause, and I urge everyone to join me in participating in the Makerere Run. Let us demonstrate our solidarity with students living with disabilities by purchasing kits and contributing to their well-being and academic success,” Hon. Balam said.

This initiative does not only raise awareness about the experiences of Students with Disabilities but advocates a university culture that embraces diversity in all its forms as well as promotes physical activity.

Joellah Anshemeza

Communication Officer

Government Citizen Interaction Centre, State House