In a bold move to revitalize local governance and empower communities across Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni has reinstated the Office of Assistant Resident District Commissioner (ARDC) and Assistant Resident City Commissioner (ARCC). This strategic decision holds immense importance for the nation’s progress on various fronts, including promoting patriotism, enhancing efficiency in monitoring government programs, intensifying the battle against corruption, bringing essential services closer to the people, easing political mobilization, and advancing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) agenda at the grassroots level.

1. Promotion of Patriotism:

The revival of ARDC/ARCC positions serves as a catalyst for fostering patriotism among Ugandans. These local representatives play a pivotal role in promoting national identity, values, and unity within communities. By reinstating these offices, President Museveni aims to instill a sense of pride and belonging in the hearts of citizens, strengthening the fabric of Ugandan society.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) agenda at the grassroots level, this will be supported by Commissioner Hellen Seku, Head National secretariat for Patriotism office of the President as guided by the Minister of Presidency Hon Babalanda at the recently concluded National Patriotism Environmental protection Campaign at Kitemu Secondary school where President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni were the guests of Honor. Therefore since these mobilizers will be reaching the wannainchi directly at the grass root, they will revive love for our motherland especially among our Ugandan youth who have for long been misled by some opposition opportunists with the funding of imperialists. It is indeed the best move that president has made in a very long time.

2. Easing Monitoring of Government Programs:

ARDCs and ARCCs are critical figures in the effective monitoring and evaluation of government programs at the grassroots level. Their presence ensures that public initiatives are implemented efficiently and transparently. By reinstating these positions, President Museveni seeks to enhance accountability, tackle inefficiencies, and improve the delivery of services to the population. Most government programs like Entandikwa, NAADs, Youth livelihood Fund, Emyooga, Parish Development Model and many others have always been misused because the follow up is lacking and RDC’S/RCC’s are overwhelmed. Therefore the empowerment of the RDC office with two assistants per District will ease work and value for government money will be achieved when the various programs benefit the intended beneficiaries.

3. Intensifying the Fight Against Corruption:

Corruption remains a significant challenge in Uganda’s governance landscape. The revitalization of ARDC/ARCC offices signals a proactive stance against corrupt practices. These officials will play a key role in promoting ethical conduct, ensuring compliance with regulations, and rooting out malfeasance within local administrations. President Museveni’s decision underscores a commitment to combatting corruption and fostering a culture of integrity across the country. It should be noted that NRM has zero tolerance to corruption, land grabbing, etc and that’s why very many experienced cadres and media personnel have been appointed by the president to report the corrupt, expose them and ensure that tax payers money will well accounted for.

4. Bringing Services Closer to the People:

By reinstating ARDC and ARCC offices, the government aims to decentralize decision-making processes and make essential services more accessible to communities. These local representatives will act as conduits between citizens and government agencies, facilitating prompt responses to public needs and concerns. The move towards bringing services closer to the people reflects a commitment to improving the quality of life for all Ugandans, particularly those in remote or underserved areas.

5. Easing Political Mobilization:

ARDCs and ARCCs play a crucial role in mobilizing support for government policies, fostering civic engagement, and promoting dialogue within communities. Restoring these offices will enhance political mobilization efforts, enabling effective communication of the NRM’s agenda and priorities at the grassroots level. President Museveni’s decision paves the way for inclusive participation in decision-making processes, empowering citizens to shape their local governance structures. In addition to the above, the initiative of Wealth creation by the president of removing the remaining 38% of our population out of “Okukolera Ekidda kyonka” to the money economy will easily be achieved by this group of mobilizers that have been appointed.

6. Promotion of the NRM Agenda:

As a cornerstone of the NRM’s organizational framework, ARDCs and ARCCs are instrumental in advancing the party’s agenda and principles. Their reinstatement underscores a commitment to promoting the NRM’s vision of progress, prosperity, and stability in Uganda. By aligning local governance structures with the NRM’s objectives, President Museveni seeks to create a conducive environment for sustainable development and collective prosperity. This move also comes at the right time when the President is seeking re-election in 2026 general elections and by the time the campaigns start NRM will be far ahead of other political parties if at all they’re to compete against NRM since most of the opposition parties are weaker than ever before.

As Ugandans, supporting the restoration of ARDC/ARCC offices is not merely a matter of financial implication but a demonstration of our commitment to national advancement and inclusive governance. The benefits of this decision far outweigh the costs, as it represents a strategic investment in Uganda’s future prosperity and unity. By endorsing President Museveni’s initiative, we embrace a vision of a more efficient, accountable, and responsive government that works tirelessly to serve its people and secure a brighter tomorrow for all citizens.

In conclusion, the restoration of ARDC/ARCC offices heralds a new era of grassroots empowerment, service delivery, and political engagement in Uganda. President Museveni’s leadership in this endeavor exemplifies a dedication to promoting patriotism, combating corruption, and advancing the NRM’s agenda for sustainable development. As Ugandans, let us rally behind this transformative initiative, knowing that it holds the key to unlocking our nation’s full potential and building a more prosperous and inclusive society for generations to come.

The Writer is a Senior Cadre and works With Office Of The the National Chairman NRM.