A loyal, dependable, reliable, and tested National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadre, who is a believer in God, are some of the words that can best describe the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda.

Born on December 5, 1970 to Mr. Sosani Magunda and the late Namuwaya Ruth of Nalinaibi Village, Nawantumbi Parish, Nawanyago Sub-County, Buzaaya County in Kamuli District, Babalanda is married to Pastor Samuel Babalanda of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She met the father of the country and our dear leader of the NRM revolution, President Yoweri Museveni, in December 2010 in Jinja.

At the time, she was a simple NRM mobiliser in Kamuli.

However, when she made a spirited submission on matters of poverty alleviation in Busoga sub-region, President Museveni picked interest in her. The President also made a commitment to support her poverty-alleviation initiatives.

After the 2011 general elections, she received a telephone call from His Excellency, President Yoweri Museveni, appreciating her submission on poverty alleviation in Busoga sub region.

The President also asked if she could work with him, especially on the move to eradicate poverty.

This was Honourable Babalanda’s turning point in life.

Fast forward, the President appointed her as Deputy RDC Busia in 2014. Later in 2015, he deployed her as the Assistant Head of the NRM National Chairman’s office at Mbuya, headed by Honourable Molly Kamukama Nawe.

Later, after the 2016 elections, he appointed her as Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs and head of the NRM National Chairman’s office assisted by Mr. Kirunda Faruk, the current Deputy Press Secretary.

Later on, the President appointed her as Minister in Charge of the Presidency.

This is the story of Babalanda, the “humble village girl” from the districts of Kamuli and Buyende.

It is no wonder that the people of Budiope West in Buyende district are clamouring for her to stand for MP come 2026 general elections.

This was envisaged during a recent function at Immeri Primary School in Nkondo sub-county, Buyende district, where supporters carried banners with a clear message inscripted on–‘Babalanda’s campaign lunch for Budiope West MP.’

The voters of Budiope West have taken over the mobilization drives.

“We are here to welcome Maama Milly, set to save us from the bondage of being orphans,” Emma Kabenge Segujja, the NRM chairperson of Bukungu town council, said during the function, which was attended by all NRM mobilisers within Budiope West in Buyende district.

Even when Honourable Babalanda told supporters that: “I have come to monitor government projects, gather people’s challenges and fix them using the President’s Office,” the enthusiastic supporters insisted that she is their choice for Budiope West come 2026 general elections.

“She is already ministerial material. We have so far sent seven MPs but none of them has ever been a minister. So, we have launched her drive for Budiope West elections,” Aisha Nanyonjo, the Buyende district council chairperson, said during the function.

The support the people of Budiope West have showed Honourbale Babalanda is indeed a loud testament that she is a good mobiliser for President Museveni and a trusted NRM cadre, who will deliver social-economic transformation to Budiope West, Buyende district, Busoga sub region and the country at large.

So, people of Budiope West, especially Nkondho, Ndolwa, Kidera, Buyanja, Bukungu and Buyende Town Council, your daughter has come, to give the much-needed leadership as your next MP come 2026.

The writer is the deputy RDC Manafwa and a member of Rotary Club of Kasangati