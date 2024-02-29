Leadership is the art of mobilising others to come for shared aspirations. This what Namyalo of ONC did yesterday when our National Chairman of NRM,General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, come to NRM secretariat -Kyadondo to launch the register display and update program.

She mobilised various crowds from the ghettos on the procession to welcome Mzee wakazi and Ssabalwanyi,peace and development champion Yoweri Museveni to plot 13 and left tongues wagging.It was an owe experience courtesy of largely Office of the National Chairman in Kyambogo.

This shows the journey ever since President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni trusted her with the instruments of power to manage his office. Leadership is a complex moral relationship between people based on TRUST which Hadijah has cultivated over time.

It was very evident when the Speakers mentioned President Yoweri Museveni,ONC or Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, there was total screaming,exclaiming cheering and chanting NRM slogans.This shows that people accept you that you are leader not a manager.

Previously, Mzee used to trust funds with people in his office to use it to help the ordinary citizens like in ghettos, and unfortunately it would be swindled! This was manifested in the dismal performance of Mzee in Kampala during National elections.With Hadijah, this will not happen again.

It is known that ONC coordinators across the country are filling the gaps left by complacent government workers to ensure service delivery. We have been involved in monitoring the rot in government wealth empowerment programs like Emyooga and Parish Model and informed the powers that be. We have challenged government workers for not implementing the President’s guidelines on preservation of wetlands and keeping the environment. Our coordinators have supervised health centres,schools,roads and made reports which I believe will inform the next course of action in service delivery,among others.

Additionaly, Our ONC manager, Hajjat Namyalo has been urging people to develop the culture of entrepreneurship if they are to join the money economy. Using the President’s funds,we have been able to reach in almost three quarters of this country giving self empowerment tools to low previllaged youths including livestock and their feeds,farm in puts like seeds and spray pumps, sawing machines, welding machines,grinding machine, saloon equipment among others. This is in line with President Yoweri Museveni wealth creation messages. It is partly the reason why ONC is able to identify with common people unlike others who prefer to enjoy the comfort of their offices. That explains why other people got a lukewarm reception at Kyadondo simply because they don’t work for the people (wanaich) That’s how ONC will use the same formula to influence and persuade others to choose President Yoweri Museveni and vote for him on the ballot when time comes.

LONG LIVE PRESIDENT OF UGANDA, LONG LIVE NRM

Ben Ssebugizi is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman

ssebuguziben09@gmail.com