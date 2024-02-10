We shall be casting light on the mystery , why Museveni rules Uganda for so long;

In the Chronicles of Uganda’s resistance, so many rebel outfits, attempted to seize power by protracted execution. The likes of UFM, LRA, FEDEMU, UPDA, Force Obote back( FOBA), etc are visible in the political contention. From a stratosphere of advancement, Museveni as a heroic leader of NRA/ Movement , stands out as a vanguard of black civilization. This has exonerated him as a center of gravity , whose sacred values unite all Ugandans both in times of war and pacification thereto.

Adam Smith, taught us a pertinent lesson, that once you induce a perfectly competitive market, the force of equilibrium shall be proportionate to both supply and demand . The successful parish development model program, where a disbursement of 1.1 trillion shillings so far, across 10, 594 parishes in Uganda, attests to the notion of socio economic transformation. The point here is self evident, Majority of Ugandans will vote for Museveni in 2026, because he understands well the essence of securing the common man’s future.

Museveni, like the celebrated revolutionary Ho Chi Minh, is a great statesman rich in discretionary insight. This notion suffices well , in the montepuez doctrine, where a bandit small force, gruesomely trained by Samora Machel , baptized as fronasa by then, is now a first class world force called UPDF. Why then, do majority of Ugandans, passionately like Museveni? it’s logically well justified , in his creation of a civilized atmosphere, where 90 percent of officers and men in Uganda Peoples Defence Forces are university graduates- Engineers, Medical doctors, Lawyers, Economists etc.

Africans by nature, are lovers of dialectical simulation .If you cautiously observe Museveni for the last 60 years, in his navigation of African renaissance, he is a man who consults on every matter in details. The NRM system of decentralization , where parties NUP, FDC, NRM scrutinize matters through elected councillors at Subcounty and district level is well appreciated. The democratic discourse in Parliament well exercised by all parties , NUP , JEEMA, NRM , DP, is a sanctified achievement of the NRA Ten Point Program.

This glorious reflection then, is a precursor to the 2026 elation, where majority Ugandans shall vote Yoweri Kaguta MUSEVENI, back to the state house throne……

(Mathias Lutwama is Deputy Resident District Commissioner Rakai, Sms 0772475293)