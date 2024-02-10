BY NELLY OTTO

MAYUGE: THE newly launched Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a rebrand of the MK Movement led by the First Son and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi continues to generate debates from a cross section of Ugandans.

PLU was unveiled on Wednesday in a well attended ceremony held at their headquarters in Kololo, where its spokesperson Michael Mawanda represented Gen Muhoozi.

Now NUP’s Robert Ntende who is the former MP Bunya South in Mayuge has described the rebranded civic group as a desperate attempt by the NRM regime to confuse Ugandans.

Sounding like a cleric, Ntende quotes from Matthew 7:15-20 of the holy Bible in which Jesus Christ cautioned his audience against false prophets who come in sheep’s clothing while inwardly they are ravenous wolves.

“…they mistakenly think Ugandans are fools when they use flowery slogans and epitaphs in public platforms pretending to present something new yet we know their intentions…”, Ntende who was a staunch NRM attacks.

Reiterating their determination to turn Busoga into an opposition stronghold, Ntende says they have intensified campaigns and strategies of defusing all the lies and empty promises the NRM has been using in the region.

He says there is nothing new that PLU can do to fight corruption, environmental degradation, nepotism and unemployment which have subjected the people in Busoga to live in abject poverty.

“…it’s the NRM that allows and encourages foreign individuals and companies to build wetlands, they are the ones exempted from taxes, and they are the ones who underpay Ugandans …” he pointed out saying it’s an insult to Ugandans to come out disguised as a savior.

Ntende, who represents the sentiments of other NUP politicians in the region observes that while Busoga has for years been a playing ground for the ruling NRM, the people have woken up to reality.

He says they are already combing every corner of Busoga to reawaken the sleeping people to embrace change where timely and quality service delivery will be a top priority when NUP wins the 2026 general elections.

“…we shall make sure drugs and equipment are in the health facilities, education affordable and that jobs are given on merit while young people and the citizens enjoy freedom and liberty…”,Ntende assures.

The NUP’s rant coincides with the legal threat issued by Kampala city perennial litigant Hassan Male Mabirizi against PUL, which he describes as ‘criminal’ and contrary to Sections 56 and 57 of the Penal Code Act (PCA).

Mabirizi argues that the registration of the civic organization should have gone through the Electoral Commission and not the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB).

He also threatened to file a criminal charge against the URSB chief Mercy Kainobwisho for allegedly sitting and allowing what he calls a private company to be registered as a political organization.

Although the leadership of PUL stated clearly that their organization is not a political party but a civic entity that will join hands with other stakeholders in fighting corruption and environmental degradation, among others.