BY NELLY OTTO

LIRA: DR Samuel Odongo Oledo, the man determined to oust the NRM First National Vice chairperson Al Hajji Moses Kigongo has described Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi who serves as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations as the epitome of transition which is unstoppable in the current Ugandan setting.

“…the race of generational transition has begun, I am a true representation of this transition in the NRM leadership as MK’s candidature sharpens and gains momentum…” Dr Oledo remarks.

This comes shortly after the so called MK Movement which was formed in 2022 to celebrate Gen Muhoozi’s birthday was on Wednesday 7th March, 2024 rebranded as Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), two years before the next general elections.

According to the leaders, the civic organization (PLU) aims to work towards reviving in Ugandans a spirit of good citizenship, national pride, national service, fighting corruption so rampant in public service and wastage of public resources, among others.

It should be recalled that even Gen Muhoozi has repeatedly criticized the old generation of leaders to which his father Museveni along others belongs for dominating the young generation.

Now Oledo, like Muhoozi, says they are tired of waiting without any clear road map when the elders including bush war heroes will relinquish power to them, aware they have already been empowered.

“…we hold our elders in high esteem for their wonderful contributions,we now have education, we have the skills, we are patriotic and energetic, so we feel its now time to be on the steering wheel…” Oledo pleads.

He stresses that now is the time for a true transition from the elders, the 38 year old surgeon who hails from Aloi Sub County in Alebtong District says his candidature brings on board a new focus.

Saying leaders are by definition change-makers, Oledo says he is part of the new generation prepared to lead; advance and move forward the ideals and success stories of the NRM government to greater heights.

Oledo dismisses as unfounded, claims by a section of the population that his planned move to contest against the elderly Kigongo is only a strategic maneuver for a juicy appointment in the government.

Heaping praise on Hajji Moses Kigongo as a man of excellent qualities and attributes, Dr Oledo says he is optimistic that top NRM brass will bless his ambition to contribute to the party and nation.

“…now is the time for a true transition from our elders to us the new generation and it should not be focusing on the presidency only but across board to represent a transition of leadership…”, he said.

The surgeon-cum political activist refers to the elders as ‘political midwives’ whose sole interest is to ensure safe ‘delivery’ of their political sons and daughters of this nation for posterity.

He also described those who undermine Gen Muhoozi as ‘political sleepers’ who have failed to read and understand the dynamic signs of the times where young people are out to shape and determine their destiny.

Oledo is no stranger to controversy because while serving as the President Uganda Medical Association (UMA, made headlines in November, 2022 when he led some medical officers clad in clinical coats to kneel down ‘urging’ President Yoweri Museveni to contest for the presidency in 2026.

Although a section of the health professionals bashed him for the partisan gesture, the act has since elevated Dr Oledo to national prominence becoming a celebrity which earned him the infamous title Uganda’s Chief Kneeler.