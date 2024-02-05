As Uganda prepares to commemorate the 43rd “Tarehe sita” in Bugweri district, a significant milestone in our nation’s history, it is essential for the youth to reflect on the lessons offered by history, draw inspiration, and chart a course toward a brighter future.

At the events, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), formerly the National Resistance Army (NRA), will take lead of the celebrations, to mark 43 years since they launched war and resistance against the Obote government following the disputed Presidential election of 1980-1981 before taking power in 1986.

Quite a number of influential voices have recently addressed the public, sharing valuable insights that resonate with our collective journey. I personally drew great inspiration from the speeches recently delivered by State Minister of Cooperatives, Frederick Ngobi Gume, and Chief of Defense Forces, General William Mbasu Mbadi. From their speeches, I highlighted key takeaways for the youth today and the role they can play to advance Uganda’s prosperity across the various sectors.

In his speech, speaking at the 43rd Tarehe Sita Defence Forces Week in Kaliro District, Minister Gume emphasized the urgency of focusing on prosperity rather than engaging in political bickering. He stressed the need for unity and collaboration among political leaders to drive development and uplift the lives of Ugandans. Hon Gume encouraged the youth to actively participate in cooperatives, highlighting their potential in fostering economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation. He underscored that by working together, embracing innovation, and adopting a cooperative spirit, the youth can contribute significantly to building a better Uganda.

He further highlighted the significant transformation in the recruitment process of UPDF army officers, citing that the educated, “bright and intelligent” are now more preferred contrary to the muscular and heavy bodied as it was the case with the past governments. He noted the improvements in citizen- army relations, citing that the army is now people centered and nonpartisan. In addition, he commended the discipline and professionalism in the forces. Going forward, the educated youth stand higher chance of being recruited to cause impact in the different army divisions especially the Engineering brigade known for its contribution in the construction and maintenance of infrastructure in the country.

General Mbadi’s speech took a different perspective, celebrating the accomplishments of the UPDF Engineering Brigade. He highlighted the importance of their diligent efforts beyond the battlefield, showcasing their contribution to national development through infrastructure projects. Gen Mbadi urged the youth to draw inspiration from the engineering brigade’s dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. He emphasized the need for young Ugandans to pursue education, acquire technical skills, and establish entrepreneurial ventures that align with national development goals. By doing so, they can actively contribute to Uganda’s progress and ensure a brighter future for all.

General Mbadi reminded the “wana inchi” especially the youths, that development hinges on peace. Youth must recognize their role in maintaining stability. Truthfully, a peaceful environment attracts investment, fosters growth, and benefits all citizens.

Particular to the UPDF’s Pro-People Code of Conduct: Upholding the UPDF’s values—accountability, discipline, and service—is crucial. We therefore learn that, Youth should avoid actions that undermine cohesion and effectiveness. Our military’s sacrifices protect our nation; we must honor that commitment.

Hail the spousal support, acknowledge the sacrifices of military families because their unwavering support undoubtedly enables our armed forces to fulfill their duties effectively.

From these speeches, it is evident that the youth play a critical role in shaping Uganda’s destiny. They have the power to transcend political divisions and prioritize prosperity by actively participating in national business. Moreover, by emulating the dedication and excellence displayed by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, Operation Wealth Creation, the youth can contribute to infrastructure development and other initiatives that drive Uganda’s socio-economic advancement.

As Uganda commemorates the 43rd “Tarehe sita,” come the 6th of February in Busesa, Bugweri district, it is crucial for the youth to honor the sacrifices made by their predecessors and learn from the rich history of resilience, unity, and progress. By doing so, there’s assurance that the youth can chart a course towards a promising future, building a better Uganda for generations to come. In my observation, here’s how we can contribute to a better Uganda:

We should participate and invest in education and skills development opportunities. This is critical because Knowledge acquired from in such avenues empowers us to lead and innovate.

We should harness cooperatives as they provide a platform for collective progress. Joining and establishing cooperatives are significant in addressing community needs and make it easier to cultivate relationships with potential funders.

We should participate in advocacies for peace, security, and conflict resolution by stating and standing our position in all such incidences. Bottom line we should front cause for ideology, engage in dialogue and promote understanding contrary to staging rebellions and playing cheap politics.

Our pledge to the nation should be service beyond self, serving our communities in the different capacities and at leadership levels. Whether through entrepreneurship, volunteering, or civic participation, our actions should matter.

Write up by:

Mr Muluga Ivan, Intending Youth MP for Eastern region, 2026