Two Nations who trade with each other become reciprocally dependent:for if one has an interest in buying,the other has an interest in selling and thus their Union is founded on their mutual necessities “-Montesquieu. That can not be achieved if there is conflict between member States.

Probably that informs why President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni used his Diplomatic prowess and Peace finesse to summon an extraordinary IGAD meeting to deliberate on the bad situation between Ethiopia and Somalia, and the civil war in Sudan which is acting an an impediment to progress of international trade among the eight country trade block in Africa that includes Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania,Eritrea,Uganda , Kenya and Djibouti.

We therefore thank General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for using his unique leadership skills to foresee the relevance of first convening IGAD meeting for it’s strategic importance to Ugandans before proceeding with the greater NAM Summit and G77+China. President Yoweri Museveni is aware that peace is not absence of conflict but the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means which promotes intra trade and prosperity among Nations, but also subvert humanitarian crisis.

According to Research, conflicts drive 80% of the humanitarian needs and reduce GDP growth by two percentage points per Year. For example, during the height of war and instability in Uganda, Uganda’s GDP fell from $2.94b to $1.24b between 1977-80 respectively. This was a big setback.

Similarly, dozens of the world’s biggest companies have abandoned or scaled back their operations in Russia in response to invasion of Ukraine.

It is estimated by World Bank that by 2030,up to two thirds of the world’s extreme poor will live in fragility, conflict and Violence.

As a global peace and Development Champion, President Yoweri Museveni knows that the best way to build the competitiveness of his country on the global arena is through spreading and exporting his Peaceful skills across the region in order to get market for Uganda’s goods and services while at the same time building harmonious foreign relations. Nations with greater trading links and partnerships tend to have even more harmonious relationship because traders can supply from abroad the consumption of goods or factors of production that are expensive or inexistent domestically.

The Fountain of honor doesn’t operate from vacuum, but is guided by NRM long term strategy of developing Uganda under the 10 point program. No.9 in particular articulates the need to promote co-operation with other African countries in defending Human and Democratic rights of our brothers in other parts of Africa which clearly explains our PAN-AFRICANISM. South Sudan would not be our leading export partner if point number 9 was not emphasized and therefore our GDP would not Leap to $50b compared to $1.24b of 1980 if there was no deliberate strategies. I think this explains the tedious job of being a President of Uganda. A Ugandan leader must have knowledge and God’s wisdom to navigate through this global world of competition. A docile leader with inferiority complex can’t create jobs for Ugandans. It takes to much work to attract foreign Direct Investments if you don’t have global respect and resilience like President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In conclusion, there are tremendous benefits of pursuing global peace. Under Chapter VII of the UN Charter works to prevent conflicts, helping parties in conflict make peace, among others which are the same ideals of the NRM. It is my prayer that IGAD resolutions in Kampala are implemented to create enabling peace for our coexistence as Africans through trade and create more jobs for our youthful population(BAZUKKULU).

Long live General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Long live Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo SPA/PA and Manager ONC.

Ben Ssebuguzi is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman