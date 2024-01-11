There has been a debate over the transition from the old guards to the new generation. The contest seems to be largely between the towering and highly trained Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a son of the President, and the musician-turned-politician Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert. Gen. Muhoozi is one of the most disciplined and well-trained UPDF Generals in Uganda. He is capable of using his military knowledge, strategy, networks, talents, and abilities to trounce any competitor in the race for Uganda’s leadership. Gen. Muhoozi joined the UPDF in 1999; he rose through the ranks to become full General in 2022, having served in the forces for more than two decades. He attended training at the world’s most prestigious military colleges, where great leaders like Winston Churchill were nursed. He has held several high command positions, such as the UPDF Land Forces Commander, the Special Forces Command (SFC) Commander, and currently the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties. His military training coupled with leadership experience thus makes him the most suitable leader of our generation, unlike his competitors, who are more preoccupied with removing President Yoweri Museveni from power using slogans like “Museveni must go.” But if Museveni goes, then what?

Gen. Muhoozi, a Sandhurst alumnus, is a ray of hope for Uganda; most of the Sundhurst alumni have become top leaders, e.g., the presidents of Botswana, Egypt, and Morocco, to mention but a few. Moreover, Gen. Muhoozi shares a rare DNA with Gen. Museveni Tibuhaburwa K. Yoweri and the Basiita clan, who were hereditary lulers of the Ankole kingdom after the disappearance of Bachwezi but before the Bahinda clan. With this family background, military training, and leadership skills, I am very certain that Gen. Muhoozi will one day take the leadership of Uganda.

Some cynics have thrown dust on him, despising his leadership capacity, but he has played a contempt card. He will change the face of our nation by building on the strong foundations of President Museveni and the NRM, redirecting all key sectors, and transforming Uganda beyond the middle-income level.

Gen. Muhoozi’s MK movement has some excellent alternative policy guidelines centred around the creation of employment, improving agriculture, eradication of corruption, revitalisation of tourism, improving healthcare, veteran empowerment, preservation of Uganda’s sovereignty, infrastructural development, and youth and women’s empowerment. Many policies in Uganda exist on paper but are never put into practice. Gen. Muhoozi will implement all the above policies because he enjoys a good working relationship with the NRM government and has worked with most technocrats, including all presidential advisors, like Gen. Salim Saleh, who has been very instrumental in transforming the Ugandan economy through various government economic programs aimed at increasing household income and eradicating poverty.

The MK movement promises to modernise agriculture. The soils of Uganda and the climate will be taken advantage of to ensure that crops like coffee, cotton, vanilla, and other cash crops are grown on a commercial scale. Gen. Muhoozi will overhaul Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) and, where possible, the Parish Development Model (PDM) and align them with national priorities to ensure maximum utilisation of all resources appropriated for PDM, NAADS, and OWC, to increase efficiency and productivity. Moreover, research has established that with agriculture modernisation, Uganda is capable of feeding half of Africa’s population. Gen. Muhoozi’s technical advisers will step in to see us attain great success in modernising agriculture for economic prosperity.

The grave bottlenecks of corruption, land grabbing, and despondency among civil servants will be dealt with equally. Most white-collar thieves who have crippled our economy claim to be close to the first family, yet they are petty thieves who conspire with some technocrats to steal the taxpayers’ money. There is no Mafia who can claim to be untouchable under Gen. Muhoozi, son of Ruhemb’ongwenjura. He will cause their arrest and prosecution in courts of law, and this will uproot corruption in Uganda and preserve the legacy of the NRM and President Museveni.

Gen. Muhoozi loves tourism; he recently spent his Christmas holiday with family and friends at Muchson Falls National Park. He will revamp the tourism sector and promote wildlife and tourism via aggressive marketing and advertising. Uganda is blessed with many lakes, rivers, falls, national parks, and rare species of mammals and birds.

Gen. Muhoozi is working with many political and economic strategists, not opportunists, to modernise our agriculture, promote tourism, eradicate corruption and land grabbing, streamline the land tenure system, and increase employment opportunities for the youth. He is a legitimate leader who will follow in the footsteps of his father to secure Uganda’s future.

Dr. Namanya David (Ph.D.)

