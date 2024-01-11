The Tamale Mirundis are known for their motormouth. But the fallout pitting the dad against the son, proves that the two social media sensations don’t just share a name, but also tantrums – Like father like son.

In recent days, in the wake of the suspected assassination attempt on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, the Mirundis have exploded on two different sides. The young Tamale has taught his father a lesson, leaving the old drunkard man punched in the face.

It started with Senior Mirundi, giving youtube interviews alleging that he had exchanged blows with his son. He also disowned the youngman as a son, accusing him among others, of being gay and a thief.

“He cannot be our biological son. They could have given us a wrong baby at birth,” Mirundi Senior, said.

In videos which later emerged especially on Tiktok, Mirundi Junior, went to announce he had broken ties with his father.

“You disowned me. I don’t claim you as a father either. You will never see me again.” He quipped.

Why the fall out

When news broke that Pastor Bugingo had allegedly survived gunmen, and the public reaction that followed the news of the death of Bugingo’s bodyguard Richard Muhumuza. Muhumuza was laid to rest last week but the dust on the controversy of who’s responsible for the shooting at Bugingo’s vehicle and the death of Muhumuza, has refused to settle.

The different opinion is not just split on the country but the family of Mirundi, has taken the divide to another level.

Senior Mirundi has defended Bugingo and blamed several people for the crime – yet the son, better known as Junior, has taken a different path, choosing to ask tough questions – punching holes into the narrative of the assassin and how the pastor survived.

Mirundis – have a special relationship with Bugingo and the senior man has revealed that he was indebted to Bugingo for paying for his medical bills and therefore obligated to defend him publicly and another reason he wanted his son to stand by the family’s side. Junior however rejected their stand and believes he shouldn’t show his gratitude in such a manner that debases his values.