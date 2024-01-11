A horrific domestic dispute in Kanungu district, Uganda, has left a 17-year-old girl dead and her mother critically injured. 33-year-old Gideon Muganirwe allegedly attacked his wife, Faustina Katuhebwa, and their daughter, Precious Kyosimire, early on Tuesday morning, January 9th, 2024. The incident occurred at their charcoal-burning workplace in Kahama village, Nyakashure parish, Nyamirama sub-county.

According to police reports, Muganirwe demanded money from his wife while she was asleep. An argument ensued, and Muganirwe reportedly grabbed an “apanga”, a large machete-like tool commonly used for cutting wood, and attacked both Katuhebwa and Kyosimire.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kihihi Health Centre for treatment. However, Kyosimire’s condition was too severe, and she was referred to Nyakibale Hospital in Rukungiri district, where she was sadly pronounced dead.

Police were informed by the village chairperson, Joshua Arinaitwe. The crime scene was visited and documented by officers, and a post-mortem examination was conducted on Kyosimire’s body at Nyakibale Hospital.

Muganirwe was arrested and is currently detained at Kihihi Police Station as police investigations are ongoing.