It’s an unsettling pattern that I’ve observed regularly during my daily commute to the office by taxi. The passengers, including myself, are squeezed into the vehicle to its limits. Along the way, we encounter four roadblocks, each manned by traffic officers who, surprisingly, make no effort to inspect the driver’s license, assess the vehicle’s roadworthiness, or check its insurance status.

What’s even more concerning is that the driver, without any request, consistently reduces the engine speed and surrenders a 5,000 shilling note to a traffic officer at each roadblock. Regrettably, this practice has become the norm, and passengers have grown accustomed to it.

The laxity and corruption within the security apparatus extend even to Uganda’s porous international borders. When security teams intercept foreigners entering Uganda, whether from Rwanda or Congo, they recognize it as a potential source of personal gain, turning it into a lucrative business. The recent terrorist attack on tourists and their Ugandan guide near Queen Elizabeth National Park emphasizes our collective responsibility as Ugandans to enhance security.

These troubling elements can exploit public transport routes from Kisoro district to Kampala, potentially ferrying illegal weapons without hindrance because traffic officers can be bribed along the way. Taxi drivers are often complacent in checking the luggage of passengers as long as they offer monetary incentives. Even in cases where customers lack proper identification, they are still readily accommodated. This state of affairs needs to change for good.

It is high time for Ugandans to mobilize for change, not only in Kasese, where the recent attack occurred but nationwide. We must introduce the practice of passengers introducing themselves to their fellow travelers before embarking on journeys. Village members should be displayed on village notice boards, enabling everyone to recognize their neighbors. Nightclubs must exercise due diligence in knowing their patrons, and Boda Boda riders should demand the identities of their clients before providing their services.

Within the business sector, lodges and hotels often prioritize financial gains over security, failing to request proper customer identification or details as long as payment is made for services. Communities across Uganda frequently host guests for extended periods without conducting thorough background checks or verifying their identities.

To enhance security, churches should consider implementing measures such as bomb detectors, and it should be made a punishable offense to be out at night without proper identification, like a national identity card.

A reassessment of the role of traffic police is necessary, as they appear to have veered from their primary duty of managing traffic, engaging instead in corrupt practices.

Local council one chairpersons should be reminded that their responsibilities encompass more than merely signing land contracts for commissions; they also hold the role of security chairpersons within their villages. Those found negligent in their duties should face accountability through legal processes.

The writer is the LC5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District

wilfredarinda@gmail.com