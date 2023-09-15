(A poem to the father of the nation)

Oh! What started as a tranquil day, today the 15th of September 79 years ago, in the deepest salience of the night, and then boom an explosion of joy unspeakable full of glory broke loose in the heavenly bursting river banks of holy waters in a small village in Ntungamo district.

Archangel Michael himself, on the instructions of the Ancient of Days, the Rock of Ages, the Holy One of Israel, who sits on the everlasting throne and the King of Kings, led a host of the angelic army to celebrate the manifestation of the progenitor of our generation.

Armed with all sorts of musical instruments, the angelic army sang new songs with ululations of Hosanna, Hosanna to the Holy One of Israel, for having looked down upon our generation and blessed us with a son, who on the wisdom of the Holy Spirit, Mzee Amos Kaguta and Esteri Kokundeka named him Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni.

What a privilege for me to join the host of heaven on this momentous occasion, to celebrate a great gift of a father, a friend, a mentor, a leader and the light to my generation!

At a mere thought, of me knowing that I share space in this generation with you, I leap with joy unspeakable.

Behold, a man who is diligent at his work, and whom the Lord has proclaimed that he shall not stand before mean men, but before kings and princes! Now come and see how my motherland Uganda has entered rest, because on this day a great liberator very diligent at his work, the man with a hat from Rwakitura, was born.

Having not obtained sustainable peace and tranquility from the days of her independence, travailing in agony at the seemingly unending socio-economic and political turbulences, Uganda started to test the fruits of a steady socio-economic and political tranquility. On that day that you stood on the steps of Parliament Buildings with fellow fighters, you promised us a fundamental change. Indeed, it has been fundamental for Uganda to come out of her doldrums and enjoy peace, socio-economic growth, and political stability.

Sir, you have excelled above them all, your nobility, diligence, and fervency at the work of your hand, have not only lifted Mother Uganda out of the doldrums but have also set us as a nation on a course of steady progress to development and political stability. You have truly ushered Uganda to the dining table of the mighty.

From the rising of the sun to the going down of the same, the Lord is your protection in the land of the living. May the Lord do you good all the days of your life, and bless you with a long life packed with tranquility and joy! May divine health and divine providence overshadow you all your days!

Even with the pen of a ready writer, words fail me to express my gratitude to you. You are indeed an epistle known and read by all men, and your light has illuminated our days and generations. May the Lord do you good year after year, and cause his countenance to shine upon you brighter than it was during your youthful days!

Aaha, how can such a soul depart before its deserved long days? No way! The Lord, who is faithful and just, has granted you to eat of the fatling of the land. Surely, his goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your life.

Mzee, may you age gracefully like fine wine! You shall surely go to your forefathers full of age like a stalk of wheat in its due season. Your face shall be protected from any troubles of this life. May the good Lord grant you many more peaceful years like he did to King David!

A very happy 79th birthday, Mzee YKTM, beloved father of the nation!

(The composer is an Analyst and Communications Specialist. fmagomu@gmail.com 0750454140)