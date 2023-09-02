I grew up in a family where my father was a teacher; records officer as well as an office messenger.

It was his relentless zeal to keep records that taught me to advocate for numbers and write an impactful story everyday whether about myself; friend or even an impactful individual in the society and ably keeping records just like the father.

Hailing from Ente clan; Mugenyi John Bosco loved us and showed us the way and as the first born in the family of eight; Christine Namugenyi, Priscillar Nampijja and Emmanuel Mugenyi; Erisa Mulema, Rameka Muwulya, Angellica Namuwulya and Daisy Mulema from the beautiful mother in Sarah Namagembe advocating for the journalism rights and social justice in the community has always been a force to reckon with throughout my career.

To many of us; the mother was as cruel as a lion to shape us gigantly for the public to achieve the best out of us under the catholic and goal driven setting.

Mrs; Sarah Namugenyi remains a loving mother. A passionate creature who has smelt iron to get the best out of us and the marital life and relationship the pair has had impacted our lives.

The turning point in journalism; social affairs and community awareness all gave us a reason to believe and fight to ignite the best out of us. It is no crime to wake up early onto a research driven art of work from any journalist or newsroom in the country and abroad.

The eight years in the profession of journalism impacted my social life and society and the people I loved; lived up within the society are of a great impact just like anyone waking up to an opportunity to practice the journalism profession in the studios of British Broad Casting Services; BBC. It a journey and prospect of thinking for the best everyday or making an impact in lives of people in the society through the efforts of storytelling and researching.

The life I lived within the community leaders; conducting interviews day and night, speaking to this source to the other and crafting profiles of people have all been of a great impact and value to the society.

When I profiled the Leader of opposition; Mathias Mpuuga and Simon Ssenkaayi; Brother Augustine Mugabo,

Benon Mugarura and Jamil Ssempijja also the business magnet in Masaka City; I realized that there’s a lot of untapped potential and gold into a career I shot too.

Thanks to the philosophical guidance of the Managing Editor Watchdog Uganda Mike Ssegawa; Former Managing Editor Monitor Publications Limited Carol Beyanga and Daniel Kalinaki whose brilliant words of inspiration and mentorship gave me a reason to sleep less and write; right and tight for masses even when it meant surrendering life.

If journalism is of a value to the society; then the pen and a writing pad is of a value to the growth of business sector and every writer should be respected and sets the agenda if good grades and achievement in the society are to be realized.

The trend of journalism in a country is one that has granted peace in my life and kept me motivated to roar for the best every day. That’s the trend journalism and the creative world roars for; at some point one has to portray his image into someone standing at the top of Kampala Intercontinental Hotel with 34 floors or even injecting president Museveni with typhoid infection a day before presidential votes counting in Uganda. It is a sacrifice.

It is no crime for one to sleep less and write and dedicate more time in reserving social justice through the pen and sharing godly given ideas with the society at any cost of share.

The business sector in the country is one that is growing slowly but on a digital modernized era led by social media influence; more credit to the business men and brains of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill gates of facebook and Microsoft to mention but a few business entities are blossoming and whoever remains outside the digital era is deemed out of business.

It is crystal clear that the business sector cannot grow without creative brains and prayers just like the country or the newsroom cannot shoot for stars without creative and brilliant leaders; writers; thinkers and journalists to mention but a few.

Let’s all advocate for business showcasing one day the God fathers of the nation will appreciate.

The newsroom is a home of everyone willing to sacrifice life whether roaring for gold at night or shooting the stars in the deep night. For those that have written; and made usage of their talents to impact life in society such as Uganda’s long serving president Museveni; Sowing the Mustard Seed book and Buganda’s premier Charles Peter Mayiga; Patrick Bitature; Inspired by Bitature and the ‘Power of Self’ Ssenkaayi greatly shows the efforts of writing and thinking for the country through books couldn’t frustrate and disappoint the generation.

It is the country that needs journalism and creative thinkers; as it is that it is the journalists that plays journalism home and away.

For any Society to succeed there must be a true living of Hero willingly to sacrifice for the best of the society and so does the field of crafting business journalistic work of a value to the society.

It a huge experience to share matters of experience with a willing and learned society and it is a share of billion dollars for one to put what has been seen and made out from experience.

Through experience people have gone on to own businesses and companies at a tender age. It is not a crime for one to be the governor of Bank of Uganda in the next government reshuffle as long as he or she maintains the fallacy of development and willingness to sacrifice for the future of the business sector.

The theme of the day is to ensure that whoever lives in the country holds capacity zeal and willingness to achieve the best for his or her country through business marketing and development.