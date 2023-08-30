President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and wife Janet Kataha last week marked an impressive jubilee anniversary celebration in what could rightly be described as a source of inspiration In a world where relationships often face multiple challenges and longevity is a near myth. It is truly extraordinary to witness a couple celebrating 50 years of marriage. Today, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Yoweri Museveni and Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni on this noteworthy milestone. Their unwavering love and commitment to one another serve as an inspiration and speak to us all.

President Museveni and Maama Janet’s journey together is a testament to the power of love and dedication. Through thick and thin, they have stood by each other’s side, withering the storms of life and emerging robust together. Their unwavering bond has not only shaped their own lives but has also had a profound impact on the nation of Uganda. Nations bloom from and with love, after all, isn’t it the greatest command? To love.

Behind every successful man stands a strong woman, watch Maama Janet Museveni and watch this saying come true. Throughout her years as the First Lady of Uganda, she has been a beacon of love, hope, compassion, and resilience. Her tireless efforts in championing causes such as education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment have left an indelible mark on the nation.

We would be remiss not to acknowledge the significant role played by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Museveni and Maama Janet’s son, during the celebrations. As the “best man,” General Muhoozi has not only supported his parents but has also drawn inspiration from them to serve Uganda and his unwavering commitment to upholding peace and stability is commendable. His love for Uganda has groomed him into an unquestionable patriot of this country.

We extend our gratitude to Mrs Charlotte Kainerugaba, General Muhoozi’s wife, for her role as the maid of honour during this joyous celebration. Her presence and support undoubtedly added an extra layer of love and warmth to the festivities. Mrs. Charlotte’s grace and elegance have made her an admirable figure, and her commitment to her family and the nation is truly commendable.

President Museveni and Maama Janet’s enduring love story is not only a personal achievement but also a reflection of their leadership and devotion to Uganda which has birthed and tutored the nation’s story of progress and prosperity. A sign of a love done right. A love that lives long enough to succeed.

As we celebrate President Museveni and Maama Janet’s 50 years of marriage, we are reminded of the power of love, commitment, and family. Their journey together has been an inspiration to us all, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them. We also express our gratitude to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Mrs. Charlotte Kainerugaba for their unwavering support and for being an integral part of this joyous celebration. May their love and dedication continue to inspire us all and generations to come. Love is a beautiful thing!

Yet watching the first couple relive their five-decade journey wasn’t all there was for us to partake of as a generation. Mama Janet took time to share the wisdom that has seen them prosper on multiple fronts in very demanding environments since 1973.

In a poignant address during a luncheon at Irenga farm, Ntungamo district, the First Lady who has shared an enduring union with President Museveni for five decades, imparted wisdom that reverberated through the gathering. Amidst the lush surroundings and the joyous atmosphere, her words carried a resonance that touched the hearts of those in attendance.

As the golden jubilee anniversary of her marriage to President Museveni became the focal point of the celebration, Janet Museveni shared a key insight that she believes has been instrumental in the longevity of their relationship: the value of giving one’s partner peace. With an air of authenticity that comes from half a century of shared experiences, Janet Museveni candidly advised, “Give him peace. Just let him be.” These simple yet profound words encapsulate a sentiment that she believes is essential for a thriving marriage.

The mother of the nation went on to elaborate on the sentiment, underscoring the importance of allowing one’s partner the freedom to pursue their individual interests.

“What he wants to do, let him do, because it’s nothing,” she emphasized, shedding light on the understanding and acceptance that have been integral to their journey together. The commemorative event was a kaleidoscope of colours and emotions, attended by close-knit family members and cherished friends.

Amidst the camaraderie, the First Lady’s counsel held the audience in rapt attention, serving as a timeless reminder of the profound dynamics that underpin successful partnerships. Her words come at a time when Uganda, like many other societies, grapples with an upswing in divorce cases. Often, a frequent grievance from women centres around their partners spending extended periods away from home.

However, our mother urges a different approach. She urges women to foster a sense of accommodation and tolerance, recognizing the multifaceted lives that their partners lead. As the sun bathed the jubilant gathering in a warm glow, the First Lady’s words echoed in the hearts of those present as should reflect in ours all. The message, rooted in the wisdom of a woman who has navigated half a century of shared joys and challenges, resonated not just as marital advice but as a testament to the enduring power of understanding and acceptance in the realm of relationships. In a world that is constantly evolving, where relationships are tested by the tides of change, Janet Museveni’s counsel remains a beacon of guidance, reminding us all of the age-old truth that peace and acceptance can serve as cornerstones for lasting and meaningful connections.

The writer is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Soroti East Division