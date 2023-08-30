Kigezi, Uganda – A wave of jubilation swept through Kigezi subregion as former police chief, Gen. Kale Kayihura, was acquitted of charges today. The charges, which included failure to protect vital war materials and alleged involvement in the kidnapping of refugees, were dropped by the court martial, leaving the local leaders and residents of Kigezi overjoyed.

In an exclusive interview with our reporter, Abel Bizimana, the LC 5 Chairperson for Kisoro district, expressed his gratitude to President Museveni for recognizing Gen. Kayihura’s contributions to Uganda’s liberation and development. Bizimana, who labeled the charges as politically motivated, called for Gen. Kayihura to be deployed once again, now that his name had been cleared.

“The people of Kisoro district have been eagerly awaiting this moment. The charges against Kayihura were driven by personal interests, but now our hero can retire with honor for the country he fought for. We, the Bafumbira, implore Gen. Museveni to redeploy our man,” Bizimana passionately stated.

Highlighting Gen. Kayihura’s commitment to education, Bizimana revealed that the former police chief had financially supported hundreds of students from Kisoro during his tenure. He hoped that with Kayihura’s vindication, the students could return to their studies.

Bizimana also extended his gratitude to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for his support in advocating for the dropping of charges against Kayihura.

“We appreciate Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for standing by the people of Kisoro district in securing Kayihura’s freedom. Our allegiance to him is unwavering,” he added.

Martin Hakizimana, the LC 5 Councillor for Muramba sub county in Kisoro district, described Kayihura as the pride of Kisoro, noting that his acquittal meant the district could once again shine on the national stage. “Kayihura is the embodiment of Kisoro district in Uganda. With his exoneration, our joy knows no bounds, and Kisoro reclaims its place on the world map,” Hakizimana exclaimed.

In Kabale District, LC 5 Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija Baba also applauded Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, crediting him as the driving force behind the dismissal of charges. “The news of Gen. Kale Kayihura’s release is a cause for celebration. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s commitment has manifested. Praise be to God,” Nshangabasheija expressed.

Nshangabasheija further extended his gratitude to President Museveni, recognizing his parental role, attentive ear, and understanding of Kayihura’s contributions to the nation.

Nshangabasheija also described Kayihura as a committed cadre of the NRM party,and asked President Museveni to deploy him.

Born in Kisoro district, Gen. Kale Kayihura played a pivotal role in the revolutionary movement that led to President Museveni’s rise to power in 1986.