Like Ronald Reagan called America “a shining city on a hill”, Entebbe Peninsula is a serene city on the World’s second largest fresh water Lake, the Victoria.

The city is the country’s oldest and most important Administrative City, housing key installations including State House, the Wildlife Education and Conservation Center, Seven Military Garrison Commands, the UN Regional Service Center, Entebbe International Airport International Airport, among other things.

The place which also houses several state agencies, departments and recreation for long a time remained in transactional darkness, with no recreation, partying and appropriate, affordable venues for venue and meeting points.

Meghani, the Chairperson of the Megha Group of Industries, with a headquarter based in Kyambogo, a Kampala suburb, initiated a process, through which he acquired land towards the Botanical Gardens in Entebbe.

At the time, Entebbe, with a handful of hotels and sketchy beaches was quiet without a vibe for transformation.

“We bought the land for which was a launch pad for the bigger plan to develop Entebbe into a Major town,” Meghani Sikander says.

A mega structure rose, above the Entebbe Skyline, boredom jumped to defeat and the nightlife in Entebbe was rejuvenated with a one stop shopping center, 7 kilometers towards the Airport, Uganda’s main gateway to the World.

The mall which houses all utility points, major banking institutions, palatial residences, shopping institutions and health marinated facilities also, is home to major food vending points like the Cafe Javas, Kentucky Fried Chicken – KFC, forex Bureaus, Clothing and foot wear vendors such as Bata and beauty parlors.

“You enter with nothing and shop all utilities from just one place, it is one thing we were lacking in Entebbe. A major shopping center,” says Esther Namusimbi, a resident in Entebbe.

The place is currently open to a state of the art children playing center and a venue to parties and major ceremonies, with great sound, food and service.

The spacious venue at the back of Entebbe Skyline resort also offers swimming facilities for great relaxation of all people who use the Mall and guests at the Premier Best Western Hotel.

“Service is amazing, timely and orderly. Y’all would want to organize functions in the place, get on point service for a sauna, massage and great diet for the auxins,” Says a client who asked not to be named.

Entebbe, being Uganda’s gateway, receives a number of tourists, from across the world, visiting it’s major tourism sites, like the Botanical Gardens, Entebbe za Mugula Cultural site, the first Ugandan Parliament, the Wildlife Education and Conservation Center – Entebbe Zoo, among other places.

Statistics indicate, the place receives more than 10,000 visitors every weekend while another 2,000 tourists use the place to reach other tourism destinations such as the Ssese Islands and Ngamba Chimpanzee Sanctuary.

For one to organize such functions and destinations for the ever increasing number of tourists with the area, you ought to have to be in a place where all services can be provided affordably, to avoid uncertainty.

“Victoria Mall is the place. It’s all round and with fine services offered. Rather, we hold regard in a such adventurous place,” another source says.

The mall is part of the Megha Industries consortium that holds Royal Foam, Royal Steel, Royal Kitchen and Furniture, Jambo Auto Mart, Namubiru Stone Quarry, Best Western Premier Hotel and Gardens, Victoria Mall, Atlas Industries among other companies.

The intuition continues to teach adventurous lessons on the importance of water-conserving plants through classes and lectures for members of the community.

In the center of the garden sits a honeycomb-like pavilion, the Orquideorama, which helps to protect an extensive orchid collection and butterfly reserve.

Sikander Meghani, the Managing Director of Megha Industries says, just after the introduction of the fascinating Paradise gardens, the Middle East Restaurant also at the Victoria Mall adds up to the engagement with fast delicacies that the peninsula is gratified.

With an amazing Barbaque at Middle East Restaurant and a Stunning swimming pool at the Paradise Garden, Victoria Mall is the only place to go for the triumph of pleasurable achievement.

Another luxurious resort is planned by the business mogul along Eric Magala road in Entebbe Municipality, expected to make the skyline in the Bugonga suburb shinning.