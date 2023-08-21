I was privileged to attend the 2023 Canada NRM Chapter Symposium in Toronto from 11th -13th August, 2023, which was opened by my sister, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Without Portfolio, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama, and attended by the Deputy Secretary General NRM, Hon. Rose Namayanja and other dignitaries. It was my first time attending the symposium, no doubt a great pleasure meeting and rubbing shoulders with our Ugandans who are representing us well and making us proud.

President Yoweri Museveni graciously addressed the symposium via zoom from Uganda and gave a resounding case for the Diaspora’s role in transforming Uganda.

Government of Uganda has an obligation to provide services and facilitate citizens, both at home and in the Diaspora, to contribute to National development. Through engagements like the symposium, Government has taken positive steps to promote dialogue with Ugandans in the Diaspora and to provide a platform for them to have an active role in national affairs and the Grand National development Agenda. The goodwill and continued emotional attachment and material support from Ugandans in the Diaspora make them a vital constituency that the government cannot afford to ignore but rather utilise and partner with to achieve maximum benefit for all.

Ugandans in the diaspora are increasingly playing an active role in promoting Uganda’s image abroad and, similarly, influencing the home public to harness the nation’s soft power and attractiveness. The Ugandan Diaspora community also plays an influential role in the politics and governance of Uganda. Through their Associations, Ugandans in the diaspora come together and voice their opinions on important issues affecting the governance and development of their country of origin. World over, the Diaspora has been a formidable force driving growth and economic development of countries, and Uganda is no exception.

Diasporians make their contribution through their remittances to relatives back home. They also act as an avenue for the transfer of new skills and knowledge and they are promoters of foreign direct investment, trade and the transfer of technology. They are promoters of tourism, research, innovation, investment and the country’s interests.

Hence, it is the goal of Government of Uganda to set policies that do not leave behind the interests of the diaspora community. The symposium was, therefore, meant to unite NRM members in Canada and those in Uganda, and also to discuss different opportunities for the diaspora to fully participate in the economic development of their motherland through promoting our Ugandan products as exemplified President Yoweri Museveni in promoting our coffee in different countries. The President is not resident in the Diaspora but the few occasions he goes there, it’s strictly on a mission to market Uganda and our products.

And like the President, while marketing our products, we should as well discourage our people back home to desist from exporting materials in raw form. This approach will boost our economy significantly.

I reminded the attendees at the Symposium that the Ugandan Diaspora community is the human face or image around which nationals of the host country nations form their perceptions and attitudes about Uganda. Good behavior, achievement and reputation amounts to the benefit of Uganda’s image; while bad behavior, criminal tendencies and bad publicity harm Uganda’s image. The Diaspora is urged to continue exhibiting constructive behaviour because they are the face of our country and image of the NRM Party in Canada.

It was worthwhile to note that the NRM Chapter in Canada has embarked on efforts to clean the image of Uganda that has been damaged by unpatriotic actors with aims other than the unity and progress of Uganda. Some believe that when you cross Uganda’s border on the way out, it doesn’t matter if you set everything left behind on fire. You have witnessed the kind of things said on, especially, social media, making it look as if Uganda is the worst place to be yet the same people have their relatives and friends living back home. They say: “East or West, home is best!”

The Diaspora is charged with preaching messages that encourage patriotism –true love for country-aware that they will never have a country to call home in the true sense of the word like Uganda. They should showcase and promote our achievements while objectively looking at the challenges, which every other country has, by the way. Tell the beautiful Ugandan story-to Ugandans born in Canada (and other countries) who have no history of our country. Citizens of other countries are proud of their nationalities and act as true ambassadors while elsewhere. I thank those who have never lost touch with their roots and are ready to push the interests of Uganda in all circumstances.

I urge all Diasporians to partner with government and make their own contribution. Constructive criticism and ideas that will make our performance improve is all we need as leaders, as well as promoting partnerships for the development of our country.

I invite the Diaspora to invest in Uganda in areas of Agriculture, Industry, Tourism, ICT and the Services industry such as hotel and leisure. Invite serious investors to invest in Uganda! I can authoritatively confirm that there will be good return on investment because Uganda is safe and secure and is steadily progressing.

I thank the Ugandans living in Canada for the wonderful reception accorded to us and congratulate them upon holding a successful symposium. We have a lot of hope in the Canada NRM Chapter!

The author is the Minister for the Presidency