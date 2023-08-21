The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (UETCL) has achieved a momentous milestone with its prestigious International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Certification.

The ceremony that was officiated by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, took place at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Dr Nankabirwa emphasized the strategic significance of UETCL’s ISO certification, highlighting efficient power utilization and Uganda’s plans to trade power with neighbouring countries. Expanding power transmission lines to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and South Sudan was announced, in addition to existing connections with Kenya and Rwanda.

Dr Nankabirwa’s call for communication efficiency and unity echoed the government’s pursuit of operational excellence and enhanced service delivery.

Mr Joshua Karamagi, CEO of UETCL, commended the team’s unwavering efforts leading to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. He detailed the rigorous alignment of processes to international standards, outlining benefits such as improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Mr Karamagi reaffirmed UETCL’s commitment to global best practices, ensuring quality, sustainable electricity supply to Uganda and the region. Future plans for ISO certifications in safety, health, environmental management, and energy systems were revealed.

The event saw government representatives, industry regulators, and energy sector players in attendance. This achievement bolsters Uganda’s goal of reliable, affordable electricity for socio-economic growth.

UETCL’s ISO certification cements its status as a regional energy leader, a testament to its dedication to quality and operational excellence. The certification lays a robust foundation for continued growth and a pivotal role in Uganda’s energy landscape.

Meanwhile, ISO certification is a seal of approval from a third-party body that a company runs to one of the international standards developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The certificate establishes credibility and trust among consumers, clients and other business partners. In today’s international marketplace, such a designation validates that an organization adheres to global standards of quality assurance, manufacturing and business.