Nothing melts my heart than this kind of thing. My own S2 son Alden Nsubuga has made it very clear since his P7 vacation that he wants to play football as a career. His talent but mostly his passion has left me with no choice but to be behind his every step to the fulfillment of his dream. I see the joy in his face when he is on a football pitch training and at school when he is having a match. The number of times he asks me what mistake I saw or what improvement he has made are countless. But just being there for him and seeing what difference it makes to him brings butterflies in my stomach. That is fatherhood. That’s being dad. Kids never ever forget this.

So when I see Alpha getting to this moment in his life…of being unveiled by Express Football Club ( one of the 3 traditional clubs) BetSure Uganda following years of unrelenting support from you his dad Bebe Cool , I sort of get nostalgic because I know what it means for both son and dad. Man – its like am seeing my own Alden being unveiled one day by KCCA FC and me sitting besides him as his manager. Nothing replaces moments such as these. Bebe – I rarely talk about you but both of us know that behind the scenes, football has always kept us in the same field as brothers. Those times when we have banter over Liverpool and Arsenal and laughing our way to our sons’ boots. Man I have to be there for you today to give moral support to our son. Thank you for what you have done for him. Tell him I will follow as many Express games as I can to watch him whenever he is given an opportunity. Tell him pursuing one’s dreams and achieving them doesn’t happen every day. When your dad gives his life to ensure you live your dream, that’s special. So special.

For doing this for Alpha; for going before me (am on this path too) and not giving up on him; for just being there on the training pitch, during matches and even taking him to academies wherever…this is the side that no one ever talks about you. This makes you more humane, more real than you are ever credited for. As you should know already, I like real. I love parents who love their kids; who find pride in loving their kids. bebe well done with this. CONGS for this moment. Alden already knows about Alpha – I keep using him as an example to him that he will make it. Tell Alpha he is an inspiration to Alden Nsubuga and that is something!! Tell him jajja Atarah is a fan. Trust me, in 6 years, I will be launching him as well. Promise me you will be there.

Good luck to our son.