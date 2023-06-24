I have heard a lot of people accusing Baganda of being good at stabbing one another in the back, but I don’t think this is necessary a Baganda thing only. I’m sure there’s betrayal( “enkwe” in Luganda) in other tribes, too, in Uganda and elsewhere, because betrayal is a human weakness.

Betrayal is any form of cheating.

It is a word used for playing with someone’s emotions, breaking trust, and being dishonest for ulerior motives.

Anyone can hurt you regardless of their tribe, and it is crucial to be mindful of this. At the end of the day, when the chips are down, you don’t know who can and will let you down, even family.

Betrayal hurts like rips and tears and hot tears. It causes emotional pain and often physical pain. It knocks you off balance.

One of the primary causes of too much betrayal in Africa is poverty. Everyone tries to survive at all cost when there’s too much poverty, such that loyalty is thrown out of the window. You get the drift!

Being a Muganda has got nothing to do with betrayal. Betrayal isn’t something even promoted in the Buganda culture. So, its unfair for some people to tie it to Baganda partly due to some embarrassing historical events against other kingdoms.

When something has been said for a long time about a tribe, a lot of people come to believe it. For instance, I was told from childhood that Basoga are less intelligent compared to others , but it’s generally not true because intelligence can’t be a tribal trait.

Tribalism is still a big factor in our lives because our society hasn’t evolved beyond it. White tribes still exist in Arctic Scandinavia & small slavic tribes existed until as recently as the 18th century. But European society has become more civilized over the centuries. Africa was civilized for the most part, but our societies didn’t. The Europeans essentially gave tribes literacy, the Bible, & guns without working much to reform our society.

We should always have our guard up so that we don’t throw caution to the wind when it comes to humans. “Abantu sibangu” (humans aren’t easy).

Life can be anything you make of it, but it is totally up to you.