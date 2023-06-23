Ugandans jubilated when they heard that the three Ministers who were involved in the ironsheets scandal namely; Mary Goret Kitutu, Amos Lugolobi and Agnes Nandutu had been taken to court to face prosecution over stealing ironsheets!

It seemed obvious that these Ministers would face the full force of the law since they had been caught red handed, accepted responsibility and even apologised before a Parliamentary Commitee that was investigating the matter.

All that Ugandans expected was that they would either re-sign on their own or be sacked by the President as they wait their sentences.

When the President said he would take political action against the Ministers, Ugandans waited with hope and enthusiasm, thinking that at last Museveni was taking action against corruption!

Unfortunately two months later we continue to see the three Ministers walking Scott free and enjoying all their privileges.

It is well known that whenever a public servant is charged in Court of any criminal offence, he is immediately interdicted until his case is concluded when he can either be sacked or reinstated.

The reason is that one can not keep serving the same state that is accusing him of criminality. It is also because such an official has potential to interfer with the investigations.

Surprisingly in the case of the three Ministers, they were charged in Court and they are busy executing their mandate as Ministers. Imagine tax payers paying bodyguards to protect a Minister who is in court for stealing their ironsheets, does that make sense? Does it make sense for state to provide a lead car clear the road for a thief who is being accused by the same state?

Our country is in a state of quagmire. Hon Lugolobi is a Minister of State for Finance. He prepares and oversees the budget that runs state organs. So imagine the DPP who sanctioned Lugolobi’s file, the IGP who is investigating the same Minister and the Judiciary which is handling the case having to appear before their suspect to defend their budget.

Can you rule out conflict of interest? Can Lugolobi question the Budget of Police, DPP or judiciary if there are issues? Can he give them less money when he knows that they are handling his case and will determine his fate?

So where is the political action that the President promised? Why doesn’t he want to sack those Ministers? Doesn’t he feel embarrassed having suspects of theft as his ministers? Does he condone their behavior? Is he confirming the Africans adage that birds of the same feathers flock together?

Honestly someone should tell the President that he is betraying us. The Ministers who stole iron sheets should face the law. Uganda has enough people who are willing to serve with integrity.

Enough is Enough, Museveni should act on the thieves, Enough is Enough the thieving ministers should resign, Enough is Enough, Uganda should say no to corruption!