In 2020, Kato Lubwama fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in Kololo.

As a concerned friend, I visited him during his time of need.

I would like to address my fellow Ugandans and implore you to embrace the practice of expressing love and support to individuals while they are still alive.

It is crucial to extend our care and concern towards our friends who find themselves in hospital beds.

When we become aware of the challenges they face, let us be present for them, offering our unwavering support.

Instead of waiting until it is too late and speaking kind words only in retrospect, let us display affection and appreciation to our loved ones while they can still hear us and feel our gestures.

We should make a point of visiting people in their homes, reaching out to them with phone calls to express gratitude for the meaningful relationships we share.

Taking the time to acknowledge their positive contributions and saying, “I called to thank you for the kindness you’ve shown me” can make a world of difference.

Let us break free from the unfortunate habit in Uganda of reserving heartfelt sentiments exclusively for eulogies.

Why wait until after someone’s passing to rename a road in their honor? If we genuinely appreciated the selfless deeds Kato Lubwama accomplished for the people of Kazo or Uganda, it would be more fitting to rename that road before his demise.

If you profess to love me, Gashumba, please do not wait until I am gone to express it.

Call me now and extend your thanks, leave a heartfelt message on my social media platform, offer a bottle of wine or champagne, or treat me to a delightful meal such as chicken Luwombo, allowing me to savor each spoonful.

Let us break free from this cycle of delay and seize the opportunity to demonstrate love and appreciation while there is still time.

May Kato Lubwama rest in peace.

Frank M.Gashumba

Info@frankgashumba.com

WhatsApp: 256704555555