The State House of Uganda has revealed that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is getting better and strictly following his doctors’ advice, days after testing positive for Covid-19.

President Museveni is currently under self isolation at Nakasero State Lodge and according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda, the President’s case is a mild one and there’s no need for cause of an alarm.

Mr. Kirunda says that President Museveni is busy going about his personal activities like reading and exercising.

The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary’s clarification follows viral social media claims that the President had been admitted to Intensive Care Unit over deteriorating health.

Notably, a pseudo State House page on Twitter went as far as announcing Gen Museveni dead.

However, Mr. Kirunda advised Ugandans to treat the fake information with the contempt it deserves.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT!! This is a photoshopped account spewing childish and sadistic fake news, claiming to be issued by @StateHouseUg. Disregard it with much contempt,” Mr. Kirunda Tweeted on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, President Museveni who has so far spent 5 days in isolation also gave an update on his health, saying that the soreness of muscles and some roughness on the throat he was feeling a few days ago have now gone.

“However, we carried out corona tests today and they were still positive. We shall wait for a few more days and check again. I remain in self-isolation at Nakasero,” President Museveni said.

“Again, I advise all of you to get fully vaccinated against corona and the elderly should get the boosters,” he added.