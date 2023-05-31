At a National cemetery in Virginia, United States President Joe Biden states with rage, that the enactment of UGANDA’S Anti Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of Universal human rights.

Configuration; In a sacred invocation of article 16 of the universal declaration of human rights , Uganda has done well in protecting the heterosexual family( man and woman), in solidarity with so many states in USA like Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Michigan etc, where the sexual conduct of Homosexuality is a very grave offence

President Joe Biden affirms with executive wrath, that the Anti gay law in Uganda jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the country

Configuration; The market nexus for UGANDA’S exports by May 2023, was worth 4 billion US dollars , thanks to viable trading partners like china, Russia , and the African continental market. The massive campaign to force Uganda embrace the evil of Homosexuality and lesbianism is not a litmus test to the country’s socio- economic trajectory

President Joe Biden Proclaims with precision, that the Anti gay law is not worthy of the Ugandan people.

Configuration; UGANDA’S unicameral Parliament, with a numerical composition of 557 members, having passed the Anti Homosexuality Act, at a substantive quorum of 99.9percent, saying NO to Homosexuality and lesbianism, in the cherished interests of the Ugandan people, portrays a country rich in righteousness with domestic nationalism worth Praise.

President Joe Biden says with white house unction, that the United States Administration would consider slapping sanctions on Uganda, for passing the new Anti gay law.

Configuration; In the plethora of international law, sanctions are conventional methods of coercion, put on states and individuals, as a means of altering their domestic and foreign policy, in favour of a super power or chief global exploiter.

That put in retrospect, Majority of countries that have been sanctioned by the United States namely China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea have defied all odds and ended up consolidating their sovereignty in the 21st Century world….

( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist. He is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kiboga. Sms – 0786672301)