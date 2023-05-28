Our hearts have been burdened with grief and sorrow as we received the devastating news of the loss of brave Ugandan soldiers who were mercilessly attacked by Al-Shabaab terrorists during their peacekeeping mission in Somalia. As a nation, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of these fallen heroes and stand united in support of their immense sacrifice.

Our sons and daughters, serving as members of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), have willingly put their lives on the line to promote peace and security on behalf of Africa. Their dedication and selflessness in the face of danger embody the true spirit of patriotism, pan africanism and service to the nation.

The loss we feel today is a stark reminder that peace often comes at a high cost, and we honor their sacrifice. It is a reminder that our soldiers face immense risks and challenges while working in volatile regions plagued by terrorism. The injured and fallen soldiers represent the indomitable spirit of the UPDF, and we solemnly condole with the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic event.

Amidst the darkness cast by this cowardly act of terror, we find solace in the knowledge that the UPDF, under the unwavering leadership of our Commander-in-Chief, the President of Uganda, will rise stronger than ever. The bloodshed unleashed by these terrorists will not go unanswered. We firmly believe that justice will prevail, and those responsible for this atrocity will be brought to account. The spirit of the UPDF remains unbroken.

Yet, in the face of such tragedy, we find it disheartening to witness celebrations or any form of endorsement of this abominable act. To those who revel in the suffering of others and seek to exploit this sorrow for their own gain, we condemn your actions unequivocally. Our nation must unite against such insensitivity and stand in solidarity with the affected families, offering them the support and strength they need during this difficult time.

As we navigate through this period of mourning, it is crucial to remember that our fallen heroes will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s history. Their sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the cause of peace will continue to inspire generations to come. We honor their memory by cherishing the values they stood for and striving for a more peaceful world.

To the families who have lost their loved ones, we extend our deepest sympathies. Though words cannot fill the void left by their absence, we want you to know that the departed soldiers and those who made the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their bravery and commitment to peace will forever be etched in our collective memory.

May the fallen heroes rest in eternal peace, and may their families find the strength to carry on. Together, as a united nation, we shall overcome and build a brighter, more peaceful future for Uganda and the African continent.