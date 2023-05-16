In the last two weeks, I had engagements in DRC capital Kinshasa. These meetings required me to be in the DRC capital twice in a fortnight. Both times required me to get a visa-which is a single entry visa and at USD100 each time, I applied. This is was the first shock. The cheapest travel cost of return ticket was/is USD 450 offered by Uganda airlines. I managed to get the visa in one day which is a plus to DRC embassy staff especially Jean Paul. Time check is 13:00hrs and onboard Uganda airlines flight to Kinshasa. It was a smooth flight with the best takeoff and landing notwithstanding the bad weather (rainy) in Entebbe. Up in the sky in DRC airspace, I peeped down many times and I saw rivers, forests and spaced homesteads. The sky was clear and this somehow enabled me see on the ground though images were faint and small. I could see small towns and some farms especially as we closed in to Kinshasa.

After 2 hours and 35 minutes, we landed at N’djili international airport Kinshasa. The airport infrastructure looked worn-out and if you think Entebbe international airport is bad, land in Kinshasa. Through the depleted metallic containers which used to be covid19 testing areas to the main terminal. The security checks are minimal, both physical and x-ray scanning. In no minute, I had exited the airport terminal. The baggage claim area is so congested that paused a security threat. The terminal building veranda has beggars, taxi drivers; merchandizing people of masks, small padlocks name it. No duty free shop or hotel within the airport premises. Airport car park is almost empty because one has to part with USD5 for every hour parked.

The driver was already outside and sooner we were on the road to town center. I have always thought that Kibuye and Katwe don’t give Ugandan visitors a good image, Wapi, Kinshasa airport adjacent areas look extremely ugly, dirty, congested, with yellow vandalized, worn out and very old taxis. Whereas these taxis are Benz by make and model, their current conditions are so terrible that safety of passengers, taxi drivers and other road users is compromised.

The road from airport to town center is eight lane roads. Four coming and four going. Its really huge and in good condition. The only issue is housekeeping and sanitation. Rubbish is visible especially plastics, paper and other forms of waste. I was informed that on a rainy day, it’s real circus. Running water collects rubbish from every point of Kinshasa and deposit it on the roads.

A lot of infrastructure development is ongoing. I counted 22 cranes in the skies of city center. Huge projects of stored buildings are under construction at different stages. Hotels am told are always full to capacity and I personally confirmed this. The cost of 3 star room or even one start hotel room is 100USD and above. A hotel that is charged 30USD in Uganda is charged 150USD in Kinshasa. There is no food. Breakfast is bread( funny bread anyway), omelet, some fruits and black tea. The Ugandan way of Katogo, samosas, chapatti, roles, sausages, boiled eggs, watery pineapples, sweet bananas, bogoya, forget. Until I returned, did not see any matooke of sorts, kalo, goats meat, pork joint, etc. `They really lack food especially local food. I was also told that rice sold and cooked there is not god. Rent for both accommodation and business is extremely high. A young man that works at airport pays 400USD for two bedroomed house 35kms away from airport. with a salary of 800USD, half of it is consumed by rent and ¼ by transport.

Ripe business opportunities

It is evident that there are many business opportunities in DRC especially Kinshasa. Uganda has a lot of food, fruits, cereals, vegetables, fish, eggs that are dire needed in Kinshasa. The challenge is that the tax regime in Kinshasa is so high that profitability will be next to zero especially to non-Congolese. They have various forms of taxes that one cannot believe. Everything you touch at is taxed, airport tax, local tax, central government tax, ministry tax, revenue tax, etc. one item can be taxed more than 12 times before it’s sold. I think that is why many Ugandans are not in business in DRC. When you cross to Juba from Uganda, you will find many Kenyans and Ugandans running many businesses, huge and small, retail and wholesale, manufacturing etc. However, in Kinshasa forget. It is only Lebanese that I saw running huge businesses. How they are managing is unknown to me. I tried to engage them but language barrier. They only speak French and I cannot construct a sentence in French apart from Bon Voyage and bonjour.

East African community members open up the Kinshasha market by regularizing the taxation issue.

One of the would be benefits of east African community especially for member states is fair trading across the boarder. This is not being seen, felt and appreciated in Kinshasa. The taxes for non Congoleze are exploitative nad dpesnt facilitate trade. Uganda has a lot of tomatoes, piapples, watermeron rooting in gardens due to market, the pountry industry is limping becusae of low or no market, whiel across the boarder, people are buying a pineapple 5USD( 19000UGX). This is unbelievable but a fact. I bought a piece of chicken leg with funny mashed potatoes at 38USD. These are four full roasted chickens in Uganda.

Highest cost of living in the region.

I have been to different African countries and beyond but I have not seen a costly town in almost everything like Kinshasa. No wonder when these brothers of ours-Congolese enter Uganda, they never want to go back. Go to bunga, Munyonyo,Kansanga, Kabalagala, Nsambya, and neighboring areas, the Congolese almost outnumber ugandans. Its because of the affordable cost of living. Food in Kinshasa is annoyingly expensive and not available. One tray of eggs costs way above 30kUGX moreover funny eggs and tasteless.

Government leaders negotiate for fair trade between Uganda and Kinshasa government

Ugandan leaders especially from export promotion agencies and foreign affairs ministry, lessen up your shoes and bench Kinshasa. No reasons of struggling with Europe for our coffee, fruits, bananas, peas, beans, posho etc when our neighbor is starving. 17 million people in Kinshasa can be a wonderful market for Uganda. Already the east of Congo has proved to Uganda that they can buy enough. Uganda airlines flies to Kinshasa 6 times a week and the seventh time is in the offing. It has the potential to carry forty tones on airbus and 5 tone on CRJ daily. It can even be charted to carry cargo. What is required is for both governments agree to fair terms of trade especially in Kinshasa and Goma. Congo Brazzaville capital is 10minutes away from Kinshasa. This can be grouped as one market. Our Ugandan leaders when the country has money, you will have enough to elongate your hand on to, the mabati craze will not reach you. However, because the resources are meagre, you are now stealing from your won left pocket and keep in the right pocket. See far, especially on things that bring revenue into the country, market for 70% Ugandans engaged in agriculture, this unemployment syndrome especially by youth would have been solved. Opening up DRC market will solve many problems.

President Museveni, turn your eyes on Kinshasa market. Ask Rwabwogo and team to camp in Kinshasa so that they negotiate for a fair deal with Congo government. It is a strategic city for Uganda and if tapped into, the benefits are immense. The embassy seem to have issues especially with the current ambassador not yet accredited and approved by DRC government. Could this be one of the problems hindering fair and aggressive trade between Kinshasa and Kampala?

Anyway, whichever the case, Uganda needs Kinshasha so much and the sooner we onboard it for extensive business relationship, the better.

To Congo men that hosted me, Merci beaucoup I am back to 256, the country with plenty of rains, food, and nice people. When you come to Uganda, reach out so that I can host you and feed you on Uganda’s organic food, drink coffee from Mbale hills and mountains and of course sip on Uganda waragi the taste of Uganda. For now, happy stay and see you soon. To Uganda airlines, it’s always a pleasure to fly with you, I can never get enough of the best cabin service I continue to receive from the best cabin crew teams. Elly the purser, Captain in command it was a sweet journey and waiting to be with you in the cabin soonest. The cold castle lite beer, a glass of champagne, warm meal and my favorite lemon tea were all well served. I love you Uganda airlines and will remain a patronage client. Cheers for now.

Samson Tinka.

Patriot Ugandan

tindsam@yahoo.com