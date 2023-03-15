As Parliament works on the anti homosexuality bill after several reports of cases of Sodomy in schools, one foreign activist went on Twitter and tweeted asking why Uganda has focused much on fighting homosexuality and yet the country is immersed in a pool corruption scandals. To her, focusing on ending corruption would have been much better than directing all our energies on fighting homosexuality which she thinks isn’t that dangerous. So many Ugandans responded to her tweet asking her not to indulge in Uganda ‘s internal affairs and several others told her that they will not tolerate homosexuality which is being pushed and hugely funded by foreigners. Thank God the process of a getting a law to criminalize this vice is on and we hope that it will be passed so that we can save our children and the rich culture of the African people. I do not want to go far from the thoughts of that activist who wondered about our focus on fighting homosexuality yet we are mute about the corruption scandals. I believe we should use the same energy because the two evils have a great impact on the development of our country.

The National Resistance Movement government over the past years has made tremendous achievements in terms of service delivery, infrastructure development, security and many others. However corruption is a virus which is eating up everything and could lead to crumbling. The impact we’ve made in making the lives of Ugandans better is being washed away by the so many cases of corruption being reported in different government institutions everyday. The people serving in top most positions of government no longer have a shame, they engage in unethical acts and make look as normal without anybody being ashamed. The region of Karamoja has been behind in terms of development and security, Recently, they were facing famine and a number of them lost their lives but however aid which was procured for them was diverted and taken to the areas which are better and they were taken by people who are actually better and who are capable of buying those similar items for themselves. This is not only disturbing but it also soils the good image of government which Ugandans have entrusted with so much support over the years.

While addressing the nation in one of the Presidential addresses, President Museveni said that people should learn to supervise themselves. “Do what is right without anybody pushing you” He said. He added on that God is overall supervisor of everyone and when one does what is right without being pushed then he can get blessings from God and also those good things will always be rewarded. In Uganda today, it seems everyone wants to be pushed and forced to do what is right, those who are entrusted with public funds and offices do not want to do what they’re supposed do, they actually do the opposite of what the public expects from them. Most Ugandans especially the youth cry for lack of jobs but when they’re given jobs they don’t perform some start absconding from duty and others engaging in unprofessional conduct hence becoming a problem to the institutions where they serve.

The media has done a great job in as far as exposing corruption is concerned both in local government and central government, I think it is the only channel left for us to use in the war against corruption. However sometimes they’re also compromised because the corrupt officials usually try to cut any channels which can be used to let the cut out of the bag. The ironsheets scandal wouldn’t have caught any attention of anybody if the media didn’t boldly give it space and attention. The National Resistance Movement government gave a priority to fundamental rights like freedom of expression, this gives everyone a right to express themselves freely without being coerced or forced to say what they’re not willing to say. I think that’s why we’ve succeeded in having one of the most free media spaces as compared to other countries in the entire East Africa.

The great progress of the NRM government in the areas of peace and stability, infrastructure development and several others need to be guarded by becoming very serious about fighting corruption especially when there’s enough information that an official has involved himself in any corruption scandal. The police and the judiciary as the custodian of the laws which are well stipulated in the constitution should do what they’re supposed to do. It really frustrates the hopes of Ugandans if they get to know that the officials can’t be touched by police or even when they’re touched by police the courts will set them free. That means that there will be no left hope for the vulnerable citizens who are yearning for service in a hard to reach area. The good programs that the NRM government puts in the manifesto during elections will not be realized since the monies will be ending into the pockets of the few. The good image, that the NRM has earned for the years will be spoilt by the corrupt government officials who don’t give themselves time for second thought to make correct decisions especially on public funds and assets.

The writer is a deputy RDC Sheema District.