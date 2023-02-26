We shall be casting light, on the validity, why President Yoweri Museveni stays in Power for long.

In black Africa, the strata of nationalism, is an embodiment of advancement. Majority of Ugandans love Museveni because he portrays virtues similar to Julius Nyerere, Meles Zenawi and Sekou Toure, in uniting a divestiture of tribes.

Some opposition leaders in Uganda think that by proclaiming tribal sentiments, they shall get the State House throne. Of course, this is speculative derision, in a world of civilisation.

In modern warfare, every ironed string, that you can’t untie by the law, is stripped by the sword. For 92 years, right from 1894 to 1986, both British and black rulers in Uganda, failed to groom a disciplined military.Why then do majority of the masses passionately love Museveni? It’s because the Uganda People’s Defence forces, is a first class force, well admired by civilians , across the borders of black Africa.

In the world of transformative action, Popular sovereignty is a sinequanon, than an option to bet with. Museveni is well acclaimed in the last 50 years for his justified fight for the peasantry.

A good case study are the Presidential directives stopping all land evictions. If you are a leader in the opposition, fighting hard to kill Museveni’s legacy in Africa, you are surely destined to lose a futile war.

In the realm of celestial dominion, governments the world over, are ruled by divine disposition. they can rise and fall, subdue and conquer, advance and decimate, in line with spiritual ordinances. The logic here is simple, GOD has permitted Museveni to rule for so long, because some of the leaders in the opposition, dying to sit on the State House throne, are still lacking a righteous heart, that can rule Uganda and Africa, in Peace and bliss….

( Mathias Lutwama is a nationalist. He is also the Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kiboga. SMS 0784285177)