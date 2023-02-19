The real disappointment for me is for Eddy Kenzo to use a dead man ( The legend) to draw attention to himself. He, along with most ‘big’ musicians have been fond of engaging in cheap childish public spats ‘fights’ and arguments over ‘who is better’ ‘who is richer’ ‘who is bigger’ As a result, they have branded themselves according to what they think they are in the music industry. To make the point, most have engaged in physical fights to settle scores and others have declared all out hatred or war against those they think they are better than. This has been the standard of Ugandan artists for the past 20 years.

Bring on Kenzo vs Philly Bongole Lutaaya. How much cheaper can anyone get – trying to build your brand by attempting to demean a dead man’s work?!!! For me, if Kenzo believed even 10% of what he said about Philly, he would never have brought it in the first place.

Great men don’t say ‘I am great.’ Legends don’t go on shouting on the roof that ‘I am a legend’ That’s the work of fans, historians, journalists, commentators, analysts. If you’ve produced 100+ songs, broken the internet (You Tube) with your releases, made a fortune from your songs, travelled the world, won countless international accolades – why then call a press conference to assure Ugandans that you are greater than Philly Lutaya? The man is dead. What are you missing?

Only one reason to explain this – you are the first to know that Philly Bongole Lutaya was bigger and greater than anything you have achieved in life as a musician. Legends are not made or created by money. Even in death, their work lives on. It’s why you Eddie Kenzo have made a rendition of his song and even held a press conference to talk about him. The man is dead but his power and influence remains the greatest music gift that keeps on giving.

Kenzo – win your awards. Make your money. Tour the world. Meet world presidents. Be an ambassador. Do anything you want. Have 10 million followers on your social media handles if you want to. None of that will ever make you Phily Bongole Lutaaya.

Keep it Kenzo – the musician who can neither sing nor dance but goes on to win international award, after award, after award, after award. A legend in your own world. Grow up. Remove Philly from your cheap outlandish quarrels. The man is dead and he is THE LEGEND.