The NRM Government is credited for respect of basic rights and fundamental freedoms . Since inception ,the NRA/NRM has had a strong stance against any form of violations including torture tracing back to the bush war times . Even as a rag tag rebel outfit ,the NRA fighters were subjected to a strict code of conduct in respect for Human rights observance.

The NRA won the masses support largely due to the good relationship it had with the “wanainchi “forming a formidable support leading to an end of state inspired violence in Uganda . It should also be noted that ending Human rights violations formed part of the 10 Points program that laid the foundation for a democratic country Uganda is today . The framers of the ten points programs envisioned a country where basic human rights and fundamental freedoms are respected.

Article 52(1) of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda provides for the establishment and roles of the Uganda Human Rights Commission a body Mandated to investigate on its own or fallowing complaints from persons or groups regarding Human Rights violations in Uganda . Its therefore prudent for politician or any other groups to make use of these institutions that act and operate based on their constitutional mandates.

Unfortunately ,Political actors especially opposition politicians in a bid to make political capital out of torture claims ,have usurped the mandate of the Uganda Human Rights Commission . We have people or groups that have chosen to make investigations and conclusions about torture that in most cases leaving a lot to be desired . We have heard people mistake arrests for abductions .

The National Unity Platform has been at the forefront of making such allegations that in most cases have lacked ground to stand . Recently ,the debate on Torture has been ignited by photos of a purported torture victim paraded by NUP President Hon Kyangulanyi ,this comes back at the heels of the revelations by the Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairperson Ms Mariam Wangadiya that the Opposition had failed to present basic information like Names ,NIN numbers and next of Kin of alleged torture victims to aid commencement of professional investigations . It creates suspicion that we could be served to claims intended to win political sympathy and mileage given past experiences .

The president on his part , has been categorically clear on the issue of rights violations in the country and the support for individual prosecution for any body/people perpetuating torture . In the wake of the attempted assassination of Gen Katumba Wamara ,he condemned the act of using torture to extract confession from suspects suggesting better and professional ways of doing so . The above puts it in black and out white that the President is against Torture of any kind.

In 2022, during the end of year media meeting with Journalists ,he tasked local leader’s structures starting with LC1s to fallow up claims of torture in their respective areas with a view of helping in ascertaining authenticity/truth of claims and helping to end rights violations of any kind .

It should be remembered that , opposition figures presented accident victims to the international community while in Nairobi in a futile attempt to taint the image of Government thus the need to see behind the motives of every torture claim . There is a likelihood of Opposition leaders using trumped torture claims as political tools.

With the constitution provisions and being signatory to international treaties on respect for Human rights ,the Government of Uganda has a no torture stance and advocates for the respect of Human Rights and fundamental freedoms.

Emmanuel Businge is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Fort Portal