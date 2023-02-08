Police in Rukungiri district have arrested one Medard Musinguzi alias Nsenga Francis,21, for a kidnapping a three year old boy.

The suspect, a resident of Omukashanda village, Rukungiri district allegedly kidnapped Aroni Atukunda, a pupil of Excel Centre Community Nursery School and a son to Alex Ankunda, a mansion of the same address.

It’s alleged that on Monday evening while at Omukashanda village, Musinguzi who was a casual labourer in that home, allegedly kidnapped Atukunda and called the victim’s father using tell 0776563047 and asked for a ransom of Shs1.5m as a condition of his release.

According to the Kigezi sub-region Police spokesperson Elly Maate, a report was made by the victim’s father, inquiries commenced, the victim was rescued and suspect arrested from his hideout.

Maate revealed that the suspect was tracked and was arrested on Tuesday evening from Kinaba village Kanungu district.

“The victim was there after medically examined and handed over to the parents while in good condition.Inquiries are ongoing, upon completion, the suspect will be arraigned before courts of law to answer charges accordingly,” Maate said.