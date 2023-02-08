More than 10,000 youth in 10 institutions of higher learning will be enrolled in a Coca-Cola pioneered digital coaching and mentorship program dubbed Boundless Minds.

The grand project aims to intensively mentor more than 100 students from different institutions of higher learning, who will then be recruited as peer mentors to the broader group of 10,000 students in which 60% of them will be females.

“Bridging the gender gap in access to digital tools is essential to creating a more equitable society. Our partnership with Boundless Minds will bridge this gap by ensuring that 60% of our recruits in this 3rd cohort will be female students & mentors,” CocaCola tweeted on their Twitter.

It should be noted that 10 in-person career clinics will be hosted during the course of this year, at different universities.

The Boundless Minds initiative was launched at the end of last month by CocaCola Beverages Uganda’s (CCBU) under the theme; “Letter to My 20-year-old Self” to promote digital and economic inclusion among youth.

“By creating a more inclusive digital space, we can ensure that everyone has the same opportunities to benefit from the digital revolution,” CCBU further twitted.

CCBU’s Youth Economic Inclusion programme was launched in 2020 at the peak of COVID-19 to bridge the mentorship gap created by the closure of schools.

According to Kirunda Magoola, public affairs, communications and sustainability director Coca-cola Beverages Uganda, the leadership team will actively participate in mentoring and equipping the youths with skills such as financial management skills, building a career, entrepreneurship, career mapping, personal branding and people management skills, among others.

“These skills are an essential part of improving their ability to work with others and can have a positive influence on furthering their careers,” said Magoola.

“As CCBU, we aim to empower the communities in which we operate. We want to help young people to maximize their potential through coaching and program mentorship. Through the program we also want them to support each other & grow together,” Magoola added.

A brainchild of CCBU and CocaCola Beverages Africa, the initiative is also aimed at ensuring equal access to technology, resources such as phones, computers, data, training, and internship opportunities.