King Saha is a musical genius. He is the best the country has right now. They don’t make them like this. Many got to know King Saha after Radio’s death, but King Saha has always been a special kind of energy.

You don’t need many songs to know a musical genius. For King Saha, the moment I listened to ‘Pretty Pretty’, I was signed for life.

One of the problems of this country is we don’t know how to treat genius when we find it. Often, we shall mistreat it, abuse it, exploit it, laugh as it destroys itself, continue to fan the fires, and make a mess of genius.

Do you even for a moment know what it means to be a King Saha? To create endless art for people and watch the same people step on your name? Mock you! And then threaten you when you hit them back in same capacity.

One of the things that used to pain Radio are the many songs he gave to the industry. Radio wrote not one song, but many songs for different people, many were never paid for. The same people he wrote songs for, would come and dance on his head, mock him. Is there any worse form of disrespect?

If you want to help King Saha, do you have then to pass on the message in public? Assuming your intention is to help? If you think he is struggling with mental issues, then why are you trying to address his issues in public?

The brain of a genius works 24/7. It never rests. It can burn out. It can get sprained. And it needs recovery not disrespect.

For the current mainstream music industry, there is no one at the moment who can even come an inch close to King Saha.

The King deserves some respect!