The start of a new year is the perfect time to turn a new page, which is probably why so many people make new year’s resolutions. The new year often feels like a fresh start and a great opportunity to establish new routines that will help you grow.

New years resolutions are much easier to make than to keep, and by the end of March, many of us have abandoned our resolve and settled back into our old methods simply because we do not know how to keep new year’s resolutions, despite our good intentions.

To be on the safe side kindly choose an achievable specific goal, Instead of selecting such ambiguous goals. Focus on something more concrete that you can realistically set your sights on.

In other words, choose a very specific, achievable goal it can be setting up those self contained rooms, buying a plot of land, starting a shop or buying a car or even wedding. If you want to change your life or your lifestyle don’t try to change the whole thing at once. It won’t work. Instead pick one area of your life act on it using the “slow but sure” strategy.

If you’re successful with the first change you can go ahead and make another change after a month or so. By making small changes one after the other, you still have the chance to be a whole new you at the end of the year and it’s a much more realistic way of doing it.

Plan ahead to ensure success, do not wait until the last minute, success in everything is built over time. You need to research the change you are desirous towards attaining, and plan ahead so that you have the resources available when you need them to move the journey.

Always anticipate risks and problems ahead, success doesn’t arrive on a gold plate, reaching your goal will not be easy. Do a future forecast of impediments and how you will walk over them. Once you’ve identified the times that will probably be hard work out ways to cope with them when they inevitably crop up.

Tracking your progress gives you confidence, there’s nothing more motivating than seeing how far you’ve come. If you want to give yourself extra re-assurance that you are heading in the right direction, track your progress.

When you see that you have ve come far and all the sacrifices you made were worthwhile, you will be more motivated to stay on track. Reviewing all the effort you have made is also a great strategy for days when you feel that your motivation is dwindling.

Knowing your genesis helps you improve your future, one of the best tricks you will learn how to make a new years resolution is to take a look at your previous failures. This way, you won’t make those mistakes again. If you continuously make the same mistakes year after year, your self-esteem will be drastically affected.

Evaluate your lapses, what strategies did you make that caused you to slip out of it? were there things that motivated you to work harder in achieving your goal? As much as you can, be flexible. There is nothing wrong with altering your resolution to make it more realistic. Who knows, you may see better results if you change your approach

Whatever your plans and set goals are for this year 2023. I do wish you success with them but remember, it’s your life and you make your own destiny. Decide what you want to do this year, plan how to get it and go for it.

Happy New Year 2023.

Allan Bamuha

Deputy RDC Kyenjojo District