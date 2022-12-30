I didn’t know how beneficial it was for me to pay taxes until it was a requirement for me to access funding for my project.

After losing out on a few opportunities, I decided to get my tax situation in order.

Being legitimate and paying taxes has its advantages, even though it can be frustrating to see our taxes misused.

By paying your taxes, you increase your chances of being able to access this funding and business. There are many businesses that will never do business with you without you presenting your TIN and Tax Clearence Certificate.

Paying taxes makes you a more legitimate business and can help you build credibility with potential clients and investors. When you are able to show that you are a responsible business owner who pays their taxes, this can give you a competitive edge over other artists who may not be as organized.

Overall, paying taxes as an artist can be beneficial in many ways.