For a person or a group of people to identify themselves as human rights activists or defenders they must be impartial because the human rights of both those who support the government and those who don’t are all important. However in Uganda it’s a different story when the rights of those who support the government are abused the so called human rights defenders will keep mute or even try to find ways of twisting the story so that it looks like that the person who supports the government in power was the one in wrong and therefore mistreating him or her was justifiable. Recently, at the burial of Naduli’s son a group of NUP supporters descended on an NRM supporter, beat him up until the police intervened and whisked him away. The next day on social media Bobi Wine posted that the said NRM supporter was carrying a gun and threatening to shoot in the public and yet there’s no where in the video where that man Majambere shown a gun. Bobi Wine was trying to twist the story so that Majambere is seen to be one in wrong and therefore beating him up was very Okay.

After the fracas that happened at Jakana Naduli burial none of the human rights defenders came out to strongly condemn the acts of hooliganism and violence that could have led to a loss of life, instead most of them condemned Majambere an NRM supporter for showing up at the burial of the late Jakana Naduli, to them the burial place of Jakana was a “no go” area for NRM supporters. It should be remembered that in 2021 elections, NUP supporters attacked a woman on Kampala streets who was wearing an NRM t-shirt and they ordered her to remove it prompting the woman to go naked in the public. The clip of that shabby incidence is not available in any media house in Uganda but they instead keep the clips of the police trying to contain the violent protestors and criminals meaning that it has been habit to only consider the human rights of one side while deliberately ignoring the other side or maybe trying to show that the rights of another group which is in support of the government in power is not that important and if anything happens to them nobody should be bothered which I think is the hypocrisy of the highest order and should be condemned.

After the attorney general Kiryowa Kiwanuka appearing before the UN committee against torture and giving the side of the government angers are glaring and so many people are speaking in tongues. This is because the attorney general gave the side of the government and filed a defense on the side of government which has never been done. For many years these international bodies and the international community have always heard a one sided story which is always biased and intended to paint an image of the government of Uganda that it is run by evil people who no single respect for human rights. This is the reason as to why two women activists stormed into the room where the session was taking place and tried to interfere with the business of the committee, Their intention was to stop the Attorney general from giving the side of the government. I read somewhere that these were detained and later released. Had this happened in Uganda, those human rights activists would include it on the number of the allegations they’ve always made.

Yesterday in the evening news, I saw members of Parliament asking the Attorney general to apologize or risk being impeached by parliament because to them what he said were lies. Those members of Parliament without doubt are beneficiaries of the funds that are always sent to the political groups in the foolery of defending human rights. Their comments shouldn’t surprise anybody because Attorney general stepped in the plate that has fed them for many years. It should be noted that the Attorney general used the constitution of the Republic of Uganda to give the side of the government and also the commitments that the government of Uganda has made to defend human rights of all the citizens. Any government anywhere in the world would never tolerate the criminal acts that demean it or lead to it’s crumbling. Actually fighting a legitimate government using either arms or violence is considered criminal in many countries.

There could be isolated challenges in as far as keeping the human rights is concerned but I believe the government of Uganda has tried to Secure the citizens of Uganda and their property. We believe that human rights are for every citizens not one group like the activists try to portray it. If someone wants to go on street to demonstrate they should consider the shop owner who could lose his property to shoplifters. Also, if I have any economic activity that I’m doing, it shouldn’t be interfered with by the person who is carrying out a demonstration. When government tries to stop those chaotic planned chaos, that’s when you hear complaints being lodged but those who complain leave one side out so that they can make their point and that is why we confidently say that they’re biased and lack impartiality. We will probably appreciate their efforts if they consider defending the rights of both those in support of government and those who don’t. But if they continue to hide under the umbrella of human rights while siding with the opposition politicians we will always see them as a force which is trying to build up to discredit the government and finally lead to it’s crumbling and as I had earlier put it there’s no country in the world that will ever allow the activities that demean or disrespect a legitimate government which is elected by the people.

The activists are annoyed because most of the government officials especially those that AG Kiryowa succeeded had never thought it important to go and give the side of the government in committees where alot of lies and false stories are submitted so as to catch the attention of the funders. We have for many times heard stories of the youth who confess being paid by those groups to go on streets and burn tyres cause mayhem and lead to the loss of lives. I believe for any person to carry out a demonstration he or she should be personally convicted or having something forcing him to do so but not being paid to involve in demonstration. Some of these confessions I think should have been included in the report that the attorney general submitted because they’re available and the public is aware. Nevertheless, the government of Uganda through it’s security organs will continue to defend and protect it’s citizens and their property. Uganda has made progress in terms of development because stability has always been a number one priority and this will continue. The enemies of that stability will obviously do anything possible to discredit our efforts but this does not put down our record of being a stable country that has become a home of most refugees from different countries within the great lakes region.

The writer is a deputy RDC.