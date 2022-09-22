The business world is increasingly moving at a terrific speed, to a well observant person, issues like technological improvement, constant innovations, all influence the consumer decisions.

Now, given such a tricky business environment, the business person needs a morally smart mind, to craft an honest and genuine message aimed at winning and instilling customer confidence about the products and services.

Ideally, the company’s honest communication fall into place with consumer/ customer confidence hence winning loyalty in return, Indeed patronising the product and service offered to them.

So sales persons or company representatives must all embrace this trade strategy by having all facts of products and services on their finger tips, essentially to ensure the best representation of the company.

Factual information about the product and service dispensed to the customers will go along way in cementing his place to this shop.

Equally important,good customer relations,such as responding to their needs and enquiries will also nail on your market share.

A smart marketer should not promise and do the contrary,all this is in line of honesty.

Offfer a best product, service by appplying a natural law,of the right and wrong,( do to others,what you want them do unto you).

Take for instance a restuarant scenario,where Waitresses promises a 30 minutes delivery and they are late by 30 minutes, without delay excuses being explained in the course of waiting for service.

That can be a turn off,and at this moment,a customer can decide to wait or leave.

In such a scenario,the best treatment would be to offer honest explanation in form of apology to lessen the pain of his patience he has offered unknowingly.

Surely this would create a room in acustomer’s heart for you,courtesy of hosipitality save for the delay.

It will make a customer feel more powerful and prevent him from exploring other alternatives,right?

Honest communication, despite slight service delay would still give a 99% customer decision in your favour

Truth be told honesty is under natural law, stand for what is right in serving your customers.

And will go a long way in creating more connections in a chain reaction order when building a business continuity despite the competitive businesss environment.

More so earning you a reputable market share to reckon with.

By and large,whether big or small companies,this honesty value, laced with effective communication, giving timely feed back and being mindful of your

consumer’s needs is free magic in thriving in a competitive environment.

Bwanika Joseph

Is a social development specialist,

Founder of bridge your mind centre

bwani.jose@gmail.com