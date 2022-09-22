The State House has warned Ugandans to be cautious against conmen who are issuing fake letters with an intent of stealing tax payers’ money.

In a letter dated September 21, 2022, the State House Presidential Press Unit (PPU) says that unscrupulous persons are using the name of the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to H.E the President, Dr. Kenneth Omona to dupe citizens and also tarnish the name of the institution of State House by writing FAKE letters purportedly signed by the PPS.

In one fake letter, the conmen disguising themselves as Mr. Omona, direct the Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda, Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego to issue Shs500 million to a one Mr. Asiimwe Batungyi Kenneth, as purportedly authorized by President Yoweri Museveni.

“This is to inform you that H.E the President has instructed me to inform you that you issue out 500,000,000 UGX to the family of the Late Rev. Batungyi who is well known to him for his support towards the Liberation war which left two trucks of the deceased crushed and also doubles as his cousin brother,” the fake letter dated 20th September, 2022 reads in parts.

The conmen also gave out the contact to which Dr. Ego should reach out to Mr. Batungyi so that he can be availed with the payment method details.

“The purpose of this letter , therefore is to communicate to you to the information and respond accordingly. However, the President also says this should be attended to with utmost urgency the moment you see the letter.”

In another fake letter, the criminals also request Eng. Pauline Irene Batebe, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to allocate 50,000 litres of fuel to “1986 Youth Patriotic Movement”.

“This letter serves to inform you that H.E the President as instructed me to write to you and inform you that you should allocate a youth NRM mobilization pressure group in the name of “1986 Youth Patriotic Movement” 50,000 litres to help them carryout their activities,” the conmen fraudulently wrote in the name of Dr. Omona.

However, according to State House PPU, the fake letters were doctored by bad elements who are trying to tarnish the name of Dr. Omona and the institution of State House.

” The letters are fake,” PPU asserted, adding, “We urge the general public to be aware of these conmen and when in doubt, report to the nearest police station or call 0800300115 toll free.”