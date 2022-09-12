Greetings my fellow Africans especially Ugandans! I have been following up on discussions concerning Nyege Nyege Festival from day one. From the previous Nyege Nyege event that took place years back I had never bothered to know what all Nyege Nyege is about.

The coming of Nyege Nyege Festival again in Uganda and the heated discussion on immoral activities regarding the festival in parliament and executive should be the Wake up call for all immoral activities happening in Uganda.

There are immoral activities happening in Uganda worse than Nyege Nyege Festival which is a corporate event. I took an initiative to move in different sizes of Bars in kampala mostly. If MPs or government is to save Ugandans, they should visit bars that operate overnight. Young ladies selling themselves in areas of busy Bars, smoking shisha, marijuana, dressing half naked, overdrinking, dating (same sex) bikini mention it.

All these happen in Bars during night. It’s so touching for someone’s daughter to go on stage and perform Bikini dance ( Purely naked) and do all satanic acts including immoral sexual activities just to show people and initiate sexual feeling for fans. Such bar usually have some few accommodation facilities so whoever is heated up can rent a room, which adds an extra income for the Bar.

They do that in order to earn money, what a painful feeling for us parents. I would love to hear the government consider putting tough regulations on operations of all Bars in Uganda, regulate artist dress code, regulate intake of drugs and Alcohol.

In conclusion, No Bar should operate accommodations as Men take advantage of drunk ladies. The size of bars should be looked at as small cheap bars spoil people More at young stage which has also encouraged school dropouts. Location of bars should also be considered as places with high number of illiterates have the highest number of immoral activities. Pricing of alcoholic drinks and smoking products should be highly increased to regulate the number of abusers.

Government should engage local authorities like Lc1, Lc2, Lc3 and churches and police to mitigate the challenges other than that, top authorities can never see what is happening on ground ( Muntu wa wansi).

For God and my country.